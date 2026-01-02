NFC Notes: Fred Warner, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Lions, Rams

49ers

Ian Rapoport reports that 49ers LB Fred Warner is targeting a return for the NFC title game, potentially in a spot role.

will undergo tests on his hamstring, and it remains to be seen if he will bounce back from the injury, given that he hasn’t had any hamstring issues in his career. Shanahan said RB Christian McCaffrey did not practice on Tuesday due to back stiffness, but it is not considered serious. (Nick Wagoner)

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Williams (hamstring) is a long shot to play on Saturday against the Seahawks and will likely be replaced by OL Austen Pleasants.

Lions

Detroit ranks No. 18 in total defense and No. 24 in points allowed in Kelvin Sheppard‘s first year as defensive coordinator. Lions HC Dan Campbell stood behind Sheppard, saying he’s grown as a first-year coordinator.

“I like Shep,” Campbell said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Shep has really grown this year. I think with any first-time coordinator, first-time coach, you go through a lot and you learn along the way. You make adjustments, you find things that you believe in, you throw other things to the side that don’t fit you. You find ways to adjust and it’s just part of the process. And I think Shep’s done a damn good job. There’s always going to be things that you learn from this job, but I like Shep.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he wasn’t “too worried” about the MVP race, but was honored to be considered one of the front-runners.

“People are going to vote how they want to vote,” Stafford said, via ESPN. “They’re going to say what they want to say. I’m just trying to put as good of a season together as I possibly can. And our last opportunity to do that is coming up this weekend, so I’m excited about that chance. Would love to play perfect in every game, not a robot. And it happens. Just proud of our team and just looking forward to another opportunity, like I said.”

Stafford was asked whether he believes this has been his best regular season.

“Yeah, I think so,” Stafford said. “Probably. It’s up there. I think statistically, probably. I don’t know, I haven’t looked at all the other ones, but it’s up there with some of the better ones I’ve played. But the cool thing about that is just because I’ve got such a great group around me.“