NFC Notes: Fred Warner, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner has been dealing with an ankle injury that’s sidelined him from practice but he says it won’t sideline him when it comes time to play this week.

“My plan is obviously to play,” Warner said via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “That’s my hope. I’m just going to continue to listen to what the training room wants me to do and take it one day at a time.”

San Francisco elected not to open the practice window for first-round WR Ricky Pearsall this week but HC Kyle Shanahan said the rookie is close after surviving a gunshot to the chest during a mugging a month ago.

“I know he’s really close, and when he’s good to go, himself and the medical staff, we will be pumped to have him back. He’s a hell of a player,” Shanahan said via Bonilla.

Cardinals

Cardinals LT Paris Johnson has so far acclimated himself well in the switch to the left side after playing on the right as a rookie. He’s playing at a higher level than he was in his first year even with the switch, has embraced the challenge and looks like a long-term building block for Arizona going forward.

“Left tackle still holds prestige,” Johnson said via Darren Urban of the team website. “In my mind, left tackle is just a little bit different.”

“He’s growing into his own, becoming a leader each and every day,” Cardinals QB Kyler Murray added. “He’s very versatile in the sense that’s he’s able to be a very funny guy off the field but when we go to war it’s time to go. He’s locked-in. You almost can’t talk to him, because he’s so emotional.”

Cardinals K Matt Prater missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, per the team injury report, and Arizona has some obvious concern given it signed K Chad Ryland to the practice squad.

Seahawks