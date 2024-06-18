NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Jared Verse, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner isn’t pleased with his career-best 1,040 rushing yards in 2023 and aims to be better than that going forward.

“That was the floor,” Conner said, via the team’s website. “I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward. I’ve definitely got a lot of work to put in, but that’s the floor and not the ceiling.”

Rams

Rams first-round DE Jared Verse has been one of the more vocal players through the early portions of offseason practices for the team. Verse described his drive to be loud on the field and aims to bring energy to everyone on the defense.

“That’s who I am,” Verse said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “I’m not going to shy away from hiding who I am. This is who I am. I talk a lot. I’m loud. I’m vocal. You gonna hear me. I make a play, you gonna see me hyped up. That’s just who I am. I can’t hide it. I’m not gonna pull back from anybody.”

“I really just like people to hear me. (Well), not even like to hear me, but it gets me more involved. When other people hear you talking, it gets them more involved, and just gives me, like, a lot more energy. It gives those around me a lot more energy, especially when we’re out there making plays. It just gets everybody hyped up and it just hypes me up. It’s more of a mental thing than anything.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald wants QB Geno Smith to be the “voice of poise” as a leader in their locker room and noted that’s been the biggest piece of feedback he’s had for the veteran so far.

“I think when things start to happen, he needs to be the voice of poise in the room — and he’s doing that,” Macdonald said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He’s the tip of the spear on our operation, and just to understand when to step on the gas and when not to.”