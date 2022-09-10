NFC Notes: George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle offered an update regarding his health ahead of Week 1’s game against the Bears.

“Feeling significantly better than where we were at Monday, even better than Wednesday, even better than Thursday,” Kittle said, via TheAthletic.com. “Taking great steps forward. Definitely doing everything I can to be on the field Sunday. I’ve had games in the past where I haven’t practiced all week and played. Hopefully, getting off the plane, I feel better tomorrow and [Sunday] and then I have an actual opportunity to be out there and play.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he was unaware about QB Jimmy Garoppolo being on the injury list: “I have no clue, I didn’t even know that he was. Maybe old lingering stuff, I’m not sure. Procedural stuff.” (Pro Football Talk)

49ers OL coach Chris Foerster said OT Mike McGlinchey “looks the best he’s looked.” (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

mentioned that he dropped a 50-pound kettlebell on his foot and fractured his toe, which was the reason he missed practice instead of possibly holding out for a contract extension: “I’m going to come out and do my thing no matter what. Of course you want to get paid, but that hasn’t been on my mind.” (Darren Urban) Golden later agreed to a one-year extension with the Cardinals through 2023.

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he’s concerned about his depth at cornerback going into Week 1: “The depth there is a bit scary going into Week 1 against this team, particularly.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore injured his hamstring during practice and will undergo further testing to determine the severity. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

on RB : “There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him. I know what Cam is capable of. We’ve all seen how talented and what a special player this guy’s capable of being. And I want to see him reach his highest potential.” (Sarah Barshop) McVay also said the following about Akers being limited in Week 1: “It’s more of a reflection of the confidence that I know what he can be and I’m confident that he’ll be that guy that we’ve all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress. And that’s our job to help get it out of him.” (Barshop)

Rams C Brian Allen will have a procedure to clean out his knee and will miss the next two to four weeks, with the team planning to move G Coleman Shelton to center and Tremayne Anchrum to guard. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

will have a procedure to clean out his knee and will miss the next two to four weeks, with the team planning to move G to center and to guard. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Rams LT Joseph Noteboom strained his MCL against the Bills, with the team expecting him to return against the Falcons. (Rodrigue)