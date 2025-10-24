NFC Notes: George Kittle, George Pickens, 49ers, Cowboys, Packers

49ers

49ers’ veteran TE George Kittle didn’t record a single reception in their Week 7 win over the Falcons, ending a 114-game streak of having at least one catch. Although Kittle said he’d love to get more involved, he’s happier to win.

“I would love to get the football,” Kittle said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I love catching the ball. I love hitting people and I love running in the open space. But like I said, if other guys are taking advantage of the opportunity and they’re winning their one-on-ones, I’ll take it. I want to win, and I want to just keep winning because that’s way more fun than having 100 yards and losing.”

Regarding San Francisco being without DE Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner due to season-ending injuries, OT Colton McKivitz said their absence puts more pressure on their offense to be productive.

“We’re going to have to step up,” McKivitz said. “On offense, is there a little more urgency to score? Yeah. Is there a little more urgency to run the ball better? Yeah, I mean, same thing in the pass game. It is just time for us to start hitting on all cylinders.”

Kittle notably returned from injured reserve for Week 7, while WR Ricky Pearsall has missed the last three games with a knee injury. San Francisco WR Kendrick Bourne thinks both players will help open things up for the rest of their offense when they are fully recovered.

“Everything changes [with those guys],” Bourne said. “Not to take away from anybody else, but George is one of one. … Can’t wait to have him and Ricky back to just help us, but he’s going to open up a lot of different windows for me, for CMC, for everybody else and it is going to be fun.”

Cowboys

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Cowboys have had extension discussions with pending free agent WR George Pickens to the point where they are observing cap situations of other teams that pay two high-end receivers.

Dallas DC Matt Eberflus said CB Trevon Diggs is still in the concussion protocol. (Calvin Watkins)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur talked about RB Josh Jacobs being limited in practice on Wednesday: “I was right there at practice and he was begging for more reps.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

talked about RB being limited in practice on Wednesday: “I was right there at practice and he was begging for more reps.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) LaFleur did not expect WR Dontayvion Wicks to practice on Thursday.