NFC Notes: George Kittle, Michael Wilson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle said he never considered retirement after suffering an Achilles injury.

“No. Not at all,” Kittle said, via 49ers Wire. “I love football, and my body will tell me when I can’t play anymore. Or my wife will tell me I look like [expletive], one or the other. … I love it too much and I know I have a miles left in the tank at a high level.”

Per Connor Hughes, the 49ers offered the Jets a third-round pick for former Jets DE Jermaine Johnson at the deadline last year, but the Jets wanted a second-round pick. He was traded to Tennessee for DT T’Vondre Sweat this offseason instead.

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said he hasn’t had contract extensions with WR Michael Wilson, but reiterated that he’s a part of the team’s long-term plans and hopes he remains in Arizona for a long time.

“Everybody is in different situations,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “Here is what I would say about Michael. Michael had an outstanding year for us. He’s a great person. He works, he leads, and he produced on the field. Michael is about everything we want in our program to be about, and hopefully he is here for a long time.”

Cardinals OT Paris Johnson is also eligible for an extension this off-season and someone that Ossenfort wants to keep in Arizona long-term.

“Paris got through Year 3, going into Year 4, excited where Paris is at,” Ossenfort said. “He’s done some really good things and there are some areas I know Paris wants to improve at. That’s the great thing about Paris, he’s focused on that and focused on continuing to ascend. We have some decision points with Paris coming. Love what Paris brings to the team, on the field, off the field. We want him to be a part of our program for a long time.” Rams Rams RB Kyren Williams is excited about continuing to progress with fellow RB Blake Corum and believes the two can take another step together as a legitimate one-two punch next season. “I think the things he’s able to do is great,” Williams said, via Rams Wire. “He’s able to create explosives, he’s able to get those tough yards in third-down situations, so I’m super excited with the way we’re able to keep feeding off each other and continue to keep being the best backs that we can.”