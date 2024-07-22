NFC Notes: George Kittle, Trent Williams, Devon Witherspoon, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN conducted a survey of NFL evaluators that ranked 49ers LT Trent Williams as the best in the NFL, his second straight year at the number one position.

“Does it all at a high level, still,” an NFL coordinator told Fowler. “Protection, run game, second-level stuff downfield — no weakness in his game and I haven’t seen the skill set diminish.”

49ers

According to an ESPN survey, 49ers TE George Kittle was voted the second-best TE in the league. An NFL personnel director outlined Kittle’s skillset and highlighted his availability.

“Deep in-breaking routes, delays and boots and keepers — he’s just a problem with the ball in his hands. He’s more explosive [than Kelce] at this point, and being able to stay a little bit healthier this year helped him.”

Seahawks

According to an ESPN survey, Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon was voted the ninth-best CB in the league.

was voted the ninth-best CB in the league. An AFC scout believes Witherspoon is more physical than any corner in the league: “Witherspoon is a baller. He’s the most physical corner in the NFL, and he’s hyper-competitive.” (ESPN)