NFC Notes: George Pickens, Bears, Cowboys, Giants

Bears

Bears LB Ruben Hyppolite II was selected by the team in the fourth round, with his new coaches believing he can contribute in several different areas.

“They told me I can fit anywhere,” Hyppolite told the media, via BearsWire.com. “They definitely told me that my ability to cover and my ability to run is a great asset that I have. I’m just looking forward to getting in with the coaches, I’m behind some great vets with T.J. Edwards and Tremaine (Edmunds), so I got great vets in the room that I can learn from and soak all the information in. I’m just looking forward to earning my keep, earning the trust of the guys in the locker room, the coaches, and the front office. It’s all about the work now.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens is trying to put the bad opinions that people had of him during his time with the Steelers behind him and focus on his new chapter in Dallas.

“I can’t change anyone’s opinion,” Pickens said via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Me, personally, I just continue to grow. Everyone in the world has to grow as you get older and older. I’m just trying to build a winning culture, which they already have at the Cowboys. I’m just glad to be joining.”

“I feel great,” Pickens added. “I like the mojo here. I like the swag. There are a lot of new players I’ve been meeting. I feel like they have a good thing going, for sure. This game is just as much of a business as it is football. It was kind of out of my control. I’m just glad to be here in Dallas and continue the winning culture that they have. I’m kinda where my feet are right now, to be honest. I’m not really thinking about contract talks. I’m just glad to be with the Cowboys right now, trying to build a winning culture.”

Pickens was asked how he sees himself playing with CeeDee Lamb : “When I used to watch football, there was always a good receiver and there was always a good receiver on the side of him. So I just feel like we’re going to work off each other really well.” ( Slater )

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Pickens could definitely be a problem when he wasn’t getting the ball. However, his former teammates noted his heart was generally in the right place.

Giants

NFL insider Neil Stratton said the relationship between scout Mike Derice and GM Joe Schoen included a personality conflict, which caused them to part ways.

“My understanding is that he got kind of sideways — there was maybe a bit of a personality conflict with Joe Schoen,” Stratton said, via Giants Wire. “I don’t have a lot of details there but what I can tell you is that it wasn’t because of poor performance.“