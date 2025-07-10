NFC Notes: George Pickens, Sam Cosmi, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders G Samuel Cosmi suffered an injury in their NFC Divisional Round win over the Lions. Washington HC Dan Quinn said Cosmi is “hitting all the benchmarks” with his recovery but is unsure about his full return.

“Yeah, I know that with Sam, he’s hitting all the benchmarks, but when does that get there? I don’t know,” Quinn said, via CommandersWire.

Quinn added he’s been pleased with their current offensive linemen available like first-round OT Josh Conerly and recently signed G Nate Herbig.

“What I do know is that I love the competition that we have on the offensive line right now at guards and centers, and who’s playing that right tackle, and how are we working through the guys?”

Quinn is keeping a watchful eye on their offensive linemen to determine their best starting five players.

“So, it’ll take some work as we’re going through into training camp, but those are the types of challenges you want as a coach [laughs]. It’s not, ‘Who in the hell is going to play over here?’ It’s more like, ‘This is going to be an absolute battle to see where it goes.’ So, that’s most of the times been my experience, where the competition of one another really pushes us forward and the whole group gets better.”

Cowboys

After the Cowboys traded for WR George Pickens, QB Dak Prescott quickly praised his new teammate and rebuked the narrative that he’s an issue in the locker room. Prescott has loved Pickens’ excitement and passion to come and work every day.

“I think that’s why you should never really listen to what somebody else says about somebody,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “I think you should find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you. The guy’s been great. He’s been phenomenal.”

“It’s a guy that loves football, loves his teammates, and he’s been excited every day that he’s been there. He’s been early, too, so no concerns on the personal matters of G.P. or anything about it. I’m just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us, and he’s our brother, and he’s all about continuing to grow and making sure he’s putting the best out there; and that’s his approach.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll gave an update on the progress of first-round QB Jaxson Dart at this point in the offseason.

“He’s done excellent picking up information,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It’s really good to have Russ and Jameis and even Tommy because Tommy has been in this system for a few years here. Kind of the head statesman in terms of that with all the adjustments that take place and the calls. He’s fit right in with those guys. He’s smart, aggressive with the football, which I like. And then the true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games and things like that. He’s progressed since he’s been here. … He’s made improvement.”

The Giants sprinkled Dart in with the first team but the bulk of those reps went to the veteran quarterbacks already on the roster.

“Well, it’s good to get him in with the ones. There’s usually a level of anxiety at times for young players when they get thrown into the mix,” Daboll added. “It’s not exactly planned in terms of he’s getting reps there. Sometimes we’ll just say ‘get in there.’ Then he’s calling plays in front of veterans that have done it at a high level. I think that’s important. Or, put him with the threes for a while where he’s got to kind of instruct some other guys that are asking questions about things. … And just try to get him as many different situations as you can.”

Overall, the Giants say the first impression from Dart has been great.

“It’s been impressive to see the last couple weeks just how he’s prepared and made the transition to becoming a pro,” QB coach Shea Tierney mentioned. “We thought that about him, which is one of the reasons why we liked him. But he’s done a really good job of coming in here and understanding what he’s got to do to make himself a pro and approaching it the right way.”