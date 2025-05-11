NFC Notes: George Pickens, Tetairoa McMillan, Jaxson Dart, Bears, Cowboys, Giants

Bears

Bears second-round OT Ozzy Trapilo hopes to play violently but also intelligently in order to get on the field as quickly as possible.

“Coming into a new program, my main goal is to get on the field as soon as possible,” Trapilo said, via Bears Wire. “I play hard and play tough, but I also play smart and under control. I don’t let emotions get the best of me. I try to stay in the moment at all times and stay focused and disciplined…The best offensive linemen play with violence but keep it under control.”

Cowboys

The Panthers took WR Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that many around the league believe the Cowboys would’ve taken him at No. 12 if he were available.

According to Fowler, Dallas tried to trade up from No. 12 but was unable to negotiate a deal.

One AFC executive told Fowler they expected third-round CB Shavon Revel Jr. to be a late first- or early second-round pick: “I thought there was a big drop-off at corner after him, that’s why I thought he had a chance to go late 1 or early 2.”

Fowler, citing a team source, writes that second-round DE Donovan Ezeiruaku's leadership and explosion were primary reasons they drafted him: "Leadership and explosion. Sometimes you just see it right away."

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Cowboys previously offered a fourth-round pick for WR George Pickens before upping their offer to get the deal done.

Giants

The Giants traded up to No. 25 to draft QB Jaxson Dart. Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin said Giants HC Brian Daboll has been in constant contact with Dart and the quarterback felt “really good” about his visit to the organization.

“I talked to Jaxson yesterday,” Kiffin said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He said Brian’s been calling him 10 times a day, and when he went there to New York, he felt really good about their interaction there together, too.”

Kiffin said Dart will travel to practice with WR Malik Nabers ahead of New York’s offseason program.

“I think he’ll work so hard from Day 1 with him (Nabers), and he’ll fly to wherever he is in the offseason to work with him and get down their throws and timing and everything. They’ll be an amazing pair for a long time to come,” said Kiffin.

Kiffin also thinks Russell Wilson will be great for Dart’s development.

“I think that’s great to have Russell in the room and for him to learn from him,” Kiffin said. “He’s someone that’s done it for so long. From what I understand, does a phenomenal job preparing for the games, so I think that’s awesome for him.”