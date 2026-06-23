NFC Notes: Gervon Dexter, Isaac TeSlaa, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears DL Gervon Dexter said he hears the outside noise surrounding the team’s defensive woes from last year and is focused on proving the doubters wrong.

“Yeah, you hear it,” Dexter said, via Bears Wire. “I feel like we have the guys in the room to do it. Everybody knows what they’re capable of. We don’t look at it as a bad thing. We’re taking it on and we’re ready to get after it together.” After losing several key members of the defense this offseason, Dexter mentioned veteran Grady Jarrett as a big piece to getting everyone together, “It’s still early. We’re still trying to learn each other, but we have some older guys that are able to lead. We still have DL Grady Jarrett, a good veteran that’s been a leader since he got here, so we still have leadership.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that he wants to get WR Isaac TeSlaa more involved in the offense.

“I almost wish we could have gotten TeSlaa some more touches than he did get (last year),” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “But, it wasn’t because of him, his growth took off, and he did, he got a little bit better every week, he became a guy – would tell you by the end of the year we had a lot of trust in.”

Campbell added that TeSlaa is consistent in his approach and he said he feels like a veteran.

“He is just steady, he’s steady, he is consistent for a young guy, he doesn’t get frazzled,” Campbell said. “I mean this as a compliment, what he’s done out here in the spring, Phase II, OTAs and all of that, it is just been very – there’s been nothing like flashy about it and that is a good thing. I mean he is just consistent and where we expected him to be at this point this time for Year 2 is exactly where we want him and I would say probably even a little bit more, you are impressed, he feels like a veteran right now.” Vikings Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was asked if he had any concerns about sharing snaps with QB Kyler Murray during offseason workouts. “I’m only focused on that next rep,” McCarthy said. “I love this organization. I love the coaching stuff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”