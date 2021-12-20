NFC Notes: Giants, Lions, Packers

Giants

After suffering what was initially feared to be a season-ending injury last week, Giants DL Leonard Williams powered through it anyway to suit up and play this past week against the Cowboys. New York dropped to 4-10, so it’s not like a playoff berth or anything was on the line. But Williams said he’s playing through injury for himself and his teammates.

“I think a lot of players would probably sit out if they had the same thing. Peoples’ agents are probably telling them to sit out, coaches are probably not going to question you if you sit out but I’m doing this more for myself than anything, more for my teammates, as well. I think me and my defensive line have a really tight group and I don’t want to leave them hanging out there. I’m really doing it for them and for myself, as well.” Williams said via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

The Lions were incredibly undermanned heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a season of attrition and injuries wearing them down. Starting S Will Harris was at outside corner and former practice squad RB Craig Reynolds was starting. Still, the Lions engineered the upset of the season, getting their second win under HC Dan Campbell and taking down the team with the NFC’s best record.

“Look, guys get an opportunity here,” Campbell said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “[GM] Brad [Holmes] and I, we say it every week, it’s like, ‘Hey man, if you’re a young guy, you don’t want to be anywhere else but Detroit right now because it’s next-man-up.’ Between the injuries we’ve had, or COVID, or flu, or whatever the case is, you’re gonna get an opportunity, man. … Craig’s gotten an opportunity and made the most of it. [D’Andre] Swift was hurt and Jamaal [Williams] is on COVID and so you’re kind of like, ‘Well, we’ll find out.’ … Every day in practice, man, against our defense, he just shows it and shows it. So when it was his time, and we thought we were gonna get him up, I mean nobody even batted an eye. We were like, ‘This kid is gonna go in there and probably blow it up,’ and he has.”

Lions LB Alex Anzalone is out for the year with a shoulder injury. However, it’s not a serious injury and Anzalone should be healthy enough for OTAs. (Justin Rogers)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said the Ravens gave him new looks and bracketed coverage designed to stop WR Davante Adams , which he feels is the ultimate compliment: “Some of their presnap alignments are stuff I haven’t seen.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers signed LB Peter Kalambayi to their practice squad.