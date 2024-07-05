NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Adam Thielen, Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett is looking forward to taking on a leadership role with the young rookie defensive linemen Atlanta added this offseason.

“I’m excited to work with these guys, man. I think they got a lot of talent (and) a lot of skill. There’s a reason why I think they brought them here,” Jarrett said via Terrin Waack of the team website. “Being back on the field and spending time with them on the field is probably going to be the best way to try to lead them in the right direction.”

Falcons fourth-round DL Brandon Dorlus is ready to soak up what he can from Jarrett and fellow veteran DT David Onyemata.

“I want to check out their work regimen — how hard they go in practice; off the field, how they watch film, how they break down their opponents, how they survived in the league so long and how to be a success this long,” Dorlus said. “That’s what I can’t wait to get into.”

Giants

The Giants moved on from DC Wink Martindale this offseason and brought in DC Shane Bowen as his replacement. Bowen discussed his thought process on earning playing time and won’t consider how a player was acquired.

“My expectation for all the young guys and every single guy that we have in this building, undrafted, second-round draft pick, first-round draft pick, like it doesn’t matter what you did, it matters what you do when you’re here, right?” Bowen said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire.

“So my expectation for them: be better than you were yesterday. When the opportunities come, make the plays. They’re going to earn their role. It ain’t on us. We’re going to coach the hell out of them and give them every opportunity they can imagine. We’re going to try to get them in the best spots that fit their skill sets. When the time comes they have to make the plays and show they deserve more.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen had a good season in his first year in Carolina but lost more games than any other year. Thielen reflected on the 2023 season and explained why it greatly helped him.

“It was probably the biggest growth I’ve ever had as a person, as a player, ever in my life just because I had to be the person that I say I am day in and day out,” Thielen said, via KFAN Minneapolis. “I had to kind of check myself at the door every single day because things weren’t easy, things weren’t going smooth.”