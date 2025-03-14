NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Nate Hobbs, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DT Grady Jarrett will be 32 years old by the start of the 2025 season but assured he’s still got a lot left in the tank.

“Because if I didn’t have that confidence, I wouldn’t be sitting here,” Jarrett said, via the team’s YouTube. “If I got comfortable after my first contract extension, I wouldn’t be sitting here. If I got comfortable after my second contract extension, I wouldn’t be sitting here. At the end of the day, this new contract I got with a new team is just motivating me.”

Packers

The Packers signed CB Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract this week. Hobbs explained former teammates from the Raiders was a factor in his decision, along with ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

“Honestly, because of the people in the building. There’s a couple other past Raiders in the building and it seems to be every time (a) Raider comes to the Green Bay Packers, they special. And on top of that, coach Rich Bisaccia. He was also with the Raiders and we got a great, great relationship. If not the most impactful, one of the most impactful coaches I ever had in my football career,” Hobbs said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Hobbs explained Bisaccia “changed my life” based on his approach to coaching and building a “get-straight-to-work mentality.”

“The way he went about his work and his life and his approach to life as a man. His energy never changed. Every day, in and out, I think you can tell a great man by his consistency and he’s a great man because he’s consistent as you’ll find ‘em, bruh. It’s just so many things (he) taught me in that short span of time, whether he told me or it was just his actions, that changed my life, honestly. I have to say, like one of the things that he used to tell us, “You could be banged up, hurt, sick, going through whatever. We in the business of results. Nobody gives a crap.” He said another word, but nobody gives a crap. And I adopted that mindset. That’s me as a person. I’ve never been a complainer … I just get to work. But like just understanding that, embracing that as a man, it makes you put all the BS aside … It’s like a get-straight-to-work mentality, bro, and nothing’s gonna be given to you. Nobody’s giving nothing to you. You gotta go out and take everything, especially in this league, that you want.”

Hobbs said he talked to RB Josh Jacobs before he decided to sign with Green Bay.

“Yeah, I did. I actually talked to Josh a couple times and he was just doing his due diligence, what he was supposed to do, just telling me like, “Hey man, this is where it’s at out here, bro. We could be special, this, that and the third.” So he did his thing, for sure.”

Vikings

Vikings DT Jonathan Allen ‘s three-year, $51 million contract includes a $14,000,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1,255,000 in 2025, $8,000,000 of his $16,000,000 salary in 2026 is guaranteed, while his $16,895,000 salary in 2027 is non-guaranteed. He can earn $850,000 annually in per game roster bonuses and an annual $100,000 workout bonus. (OverTheCap)

‘s three-year, $51 million contract includes a $14,000,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1,255,000 in 2025, $8,000,000 of his $16,000,000 salary in 2026 is guaranteed, while his $16,895,000 salary in 2027 is non-guaranteed. He can earn $850,000 annually in per game roster bonuses and an annual $100,000 workout bonus. (OverTheCap) Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers‘ two-year deal worth up to $15 million includes a $4,875,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1,125,000 in 2025 and $2,000,000 of his $4,440,000 salary in 2026 is guaranteed. He can earn up to $510,000 in per game roster bonuses in 2026 and a $50,000 workout bonus in 2026. (OverTheCap)

two-year deal worth up to $15 million includes a $4,875,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1,125,000 in 2025 and $2,000,000 of his $4,440,000 salary in 2026 is guaranteed. He can earn up to $510,000 in per game roster bonuses in 2026 and a $50,000 workout bonus in 2026. (OverTheCap) The Vikings re-signed RB Aaron Jones to a two-year, $20 million contract with $11.5 million guaranteed, including an $11.2 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.5 million and $9 million and per-game roster bonuses of up to $350k in 2025 and $850k in 2026. (Over The Cap)

to a two-year, $20 million contract with $11.5 million guaranteed, including an $11.2 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.5 million and $9 million and per-game roster bonuses of up to $350k in 2025 and $850k in 2026. (Over The Cap) $2 million will be fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the league year in 2026. (Over The Cap)

The Vikings have re-signed CB Byron Murphy Jr. to a three-year deal worth $54 million, with $34.78 million guaranteed. The deal includes an $18 million signing bonus, and his salaries are $1.42 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $15.36 million in the second year (fully guaranteed), and $17.39 million in the third year. Murphy Jr. can earn $30,000 per game in active roster bonuses each season and up to $4 million annually in interceptions and NFL Honors incentives. The deal also includes voidable years for 2028-2030 if he is on the roster 23 days before the first day of the 2028 league year. (Aaron Wilson)