NFC Notes: Haason Reddick, A.J. Brown, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

New Commanders GM Adam Peters was a part of the decision to trade up for QB Trey Lance while in San Francisco. Peters was asked at the Combine about what he learned from the situation: “Any trade is a data point..I think the world of Trey…There’s a lot of different things with him or with anybody that go into the levels of success you have…I did learn a lot from that trade.” (JP Finlay)

was a part of the decision to trade up for QB while in San Francisco. Peters was asked at the Combine about what he learned from the situation: “Any trade is a data point..I think the world of Trey…There’s a lot of different things with him or with anybody that go into the levels of success you have…I did learn a lot from that trade.” (JP Finlay) Peters also addressed the role of Eugene Shen: “We’ve had a really good dialogue..He can work w coaching, personnel, free agent pricing…He’s been really enthusiastic…I’m excited to work with him.” (JP Finlay)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirriani talked about LB Haason Reddick amidst trade rumors: “We’ll see how that plays out, but hopefully he’s an Eagle.” (Jeff McLane)

talked about LB amidst trade rumors: “We’ll see how that plays out, but hopefully he’s an Eagle.” (Jeff McLane) GM Howie Roseman also spoke on Reddick’s rumors: “I think honest communication is the best-case scenario with all your players and understanding where you stand and not being afraid to have open doors of communication and hearing where they feel and where we feel.” (Zach Berman)

also spoke on Reddick’s rumors: “I think honest communication is the best-case scenario with all your players and understanding where you stand and not being afraid to have open doors of communication and hearing where they feel and where we feel.” (Zach Berman) Sirianni spoke on working with new Eagles OC Kellen Moore : “He’s been highly successful, and we’ve been highly successful. I’m really looking forward to meshing what he’s really done well together with the things that we’ve done really well. Again, I think it’s going to be a really good match.” (Brooks Kubena)

: “He’s been highly successful, and we’ve been highly successful. I’m really looking forward to meshing what he’s really done well together with the things that we’ve done really well. Again, I think it’s going to be a really good match.” (Brooks Kubena) Roseman talked about DT Fletcher Cox and C Jason Kelce , as both ponder retirement: “We’ll wait and give them whatever time and space they need to make the right decisions. I think the important thing from our perspective is you never want to see them wearing different colors. I think for us, no matter when that is, if they want the opportunity to come back, we’d want to have the opportunity to bring them back.” (Berman)

and C , as both ponder retirement: “We’ll wait and give them whatever time and space they need to make the right decisions. I think the important thing from our perspective is you never want to see them wearing different colors. I think for us, no matter when that is, if they want the opportunity to come back, we’d want to have the opportunity to bring them back.” (Berman) Roseman touched on WR DeVonta Smith and how important an extension is this offseason: “DeVonta is an incredible person, incredible player; obviously homegrown, young guy. Without getting into specifics, those are guys you don’t really want to leave.” (McLane)

and how important an extension is this offseason: “DeVonta is an incredible person, incredible player; obviously homegrown, young guy. Without getting into specifics, those are guys you don’t really want to leave.” (McLane) Sirianni spoke about the familiarity with the defensive coaches: “I think it’s important that Vic had some of his guys that he’s worked with before and that know his system and know the things that he requires.” (Berman)

With offseason chatter about WR A.J. Brown , Sirrianni had nothing but good things to say: “A.J….not only is he one of the best players I’ve ever been around, he’s also one of the best leaders, and he’s going to do anything he can do to stick up for his teammates. That’s why he wears a ‘C’ on his chest.” (Berman)

, Sirrianni had nothing but good things to say: “A.J….not only is he one of the best players I’ve ever been around, he’s also one of the best leaders, and he’s going to do anything he can do to stick up for his teammates. That’s why he wears a ‘C’ on his chest.” (Berman) Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. His dad played for Philadelphia. (Zach Berman)

had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. His dad played for Philadelphia. (Zach Berman) According to Aaron Wilson, Texas LB Jaylan Ford met formally with the Eagles.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen pointed out QB Daniel Jones has dealt with injuries over the last two years and they plan on addressing the quarterback position this offseason.

“The reality is he’s coming off three injuries in two years,” Schoen said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s facts. It’s something we’ve gotta consider. We’re gonna address it through free agency and if there’s an opportunity in the draft — we’re gonna look at every position, not only quarterback because we do have needs across the roster.”

Schoen added Jones is trending in the right direction with his recovery from a torn ACL and there’s “some hope” that he’ll be able to participate in spring practice.

“Daniel’s trending in the right direction right now,” Schoen said. “He started throwing two weeks ago. He’s doing it stationary, he’s not moving yet. There’s some hope that he may be able to do something in the spring, 7-on-7, and the hope is that he’ll be ready for camp.”