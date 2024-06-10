NFC Notes: Hendon Hooker, Eric Stokes, Christian Watson, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said second-year QB Hendon Hooker had one of his best practices of their offseason program and is showing development as a passer.

“I would say yesterday was good to see,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “There was some improvement yesterday that we had really been looking for, and you felt a little bit of – there’s some development there that was really good to see. Just some of his reads, some of the throws he made.”

Campbell pointed out it was Hooker’s first time competing in spring practice after missing last year as he recovered from a knee injury.

“It’s hard to put a timeline on things. Every player grows at a different level and especially at that position,” Campbell said. “The quarterback position now, we put a lot on those guys, and he’s got a lot. It’s a reminder that this is his first spring. This is the first time he’s been through spring, it’ll be his first training camp. There again, you just need to see growth, so yesterday it was good to see.”

Hooker is focused on commanding the huddle and “playing loose” like during his college days.

“Just taking full command of the offense in the huddle and playing loose and having fun,” Hooker said. “Not really thinking too much and just reacting and playing like my old self.”

The Lions released the following statement about their violation of the CBA on Friday: “On Friday evening the organization was made aware by the NFL and NFLPA that Organized Team Activities (OTA) practices held the week of May 27 violated player work rules pertaining to on-field physical contact pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. As a result, the team’s OTA practice scheduled for Monday, June 10 has been forfeited. We take very seriously the rules set forth within the NFL’s Offseason Program and have worked to conduct our practices accordingly. We will continue to be vigilant with our practices moving forward.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said OLB Kingsley Enagbare‘s injury wasn’t as bad as previously thought and he’s looked good to start OTA’s. Enagbare looked like he had torn his ACL at the end of last season.

“He never had surgery. Didn’t tear it. We dodged a bullet there,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He’s doing a great job out there.”

Packers WR Christian Watson and CB Eric Stokes had their 2023 seasons derailed by soft tissue injuries. Recently, LaFleur gave a positive update on the status of both players.

“He’s been full go. He looks great,” LaFleur said about Stokes, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “I think yeah, once you get into more competitive environment, less controlled, I think you wanna see how people respond, but I’ve been really happy with how these guys have been training in regards to the routines and just watching the effort that they’ve been putting on tape.”