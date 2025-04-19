NFC Notes: Howie Roseman, Tyron Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders signed S Will Harris to a two-year, $8 million contract this offseason. He said the camaraderie he saw in Washington and the leadership from HC Dan Quinn convinced him to join the team.

“How they’re playing for one another, how they’re playing for these coaches, how everything’s just in tandem,” Harris said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site. “And obviously you got a guy like [head coach] Dan Quinn. It’s hard not to want to run through a brick wall for him.”

Harris reiterated that the Commanders’ “culture” was a big factor in his decision.

“Outside of the X’s and O’s, outside of the players, it’s their culture there,” Harris said. “They’re coming with culture; that culture of energy. Guys are coming out there and just letting it loose and just playing for one another.”

Harris feels he’s a perfect fit on the team.

“I take a lot of pride in being able to turn on the tape and see the way I play,” Harris said. “See me running around and flying around and uplifting my teammates.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed OT Tyron Smith to a one-day contract to let him retire as a member of the team. Smith said he quickly knew Dallas was home after visiting the team as a prospect in 2011.

“During the draft process, I visited a lot of teams. But one of the teams stood out: The Dallas Cowboys,” Smith said, via Tommy Yarish of the team’s site. “The moment I stepped in Dallas, I knew this was home.”

Smith called Dak Prescott one of the best teammates he ever had.

“One of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Smith said. “Dak cares deeply about everyone in the locker room, and he’s more than a teammate, he’s a lifelong friend, and I’ll always have your back, you’ll always be QB1 to me.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised Smith for always being a tireless worker.

“We won’t have a player, ever, with the Dallas Cowboys… that shares better credentials on how they came, how they worked, how they used their background to work, and what they accomplished and meant to the team,” Jones said.

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman discussed his philosophy of pushing salary cap charges into future years while putting more cash up front.

“It’s no different than when you’re trying to buy a house,” Roseman said, via NY Times. “If you have the opportunity to buy a house and put all the cash down or the interest rates are really good and you’re going to pay it over time, why wouldn’t you use that money now and understand that as it goes forward you’re going to be able to do that? It’s the same money. If I give somebody $10 and I decide to prorate it, it’s the same $10 that’s going to affect my cap the same way, but if I’m doing it where the value of the cap is not $100 but now it’s $150, why wouldn’t I want to take it in those times?”