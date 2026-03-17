NFC Notes: Isaiah Likely, Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders signed OT Laremy Tunsil to a two-year extension worth $133.03 million, including a $32.5 million signing bonus and a $16 million option bonus. The deal carries an average per-year value of $30.1 million, with $61.5 million guaranteed, $52.655 million fully guaranteed, and $8.845 million guaranteed for injury. Salaries are $1.495 million (cap $11.905 million) in 2026, $2.66 million (cap $17.2 million) in 2027, and $27.66 million (cap $42.2M) in 2028, with 2029 and 2030 as voidable years. (Wilson)

to a two-year extension worth $133.03 million, including a $32.5 million signing bonus and a $16 million option bonus. The deal carries an average per-year value of $30.1 million, with $61.5 million guaranteed, $52.655 million fully guaranteed, and $8.845 million guaranteed for injury. Salaries are $1.495 million (cap $11.905 million) in 2026, $2.66 million (cap $17.2 million) in 2027, and $27.66 million (cap $42.2M) in 2028, with 2029 and 2030 as voidable years. (Wilson) The Commanders signed K Jake Moody to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes a $125,000 signing bonus and a $1.25 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes a $125,000 signing bonus and a $1.25 million salary. (Wilson) The Commanders signed S Nick Cross to a two-year, $13 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus, $6.05 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $3.05 million in 2026 and $5.55 million in 2027. (Wilson)

Cowboys

Dallas traded former captain DT Osa Odighizuwa to San Francisco for a third-round pick after five very productive years with the team. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained the move, citing their other talent at the position and the value the draft pick will bring.

“We needed to spread it around a little bit on what we have available to us with (the salary cap),” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “More importantly, we can put it in some places that probably get more mileage out of what it’s done. That’s not taking anything away from him individually, but we’ve got two outstanding football players (Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark), we have other backup players, plus we don’t want to rule out drafting a player. So, we thought that was the best move.”

Giants

The Giants signed TE Isaiah Likely from the Ravens in free agency despite some rumors that he didn’t have a great relationship with HC John Harbaugh. Likely quickly put those whispers to rest and is excited for the values and discipline Harbaugh is bringing to New York.

“John loves me. I feel like I was the first person to call John when he got hired,” Likely said, via the Up & Adams Show. “After I was telling everyone on the ‘Gruden Show’ [that] he’s the culture piece that you need. He’s instilling the discipline to understand that adversity happens, what are you going to do when it happens. He’s going to bring the mantra that, ‘We’re going to win every game and we’re never going to go into a game thinking less.’ I feel like that’s great for the Giants organization.”