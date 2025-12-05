NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said that the team has been winning not because of its passing game.

“We gotta fundamentally be correct,” Johnson said, via PFT. “The primary receiver, when he’s open, we’ve got to make sure we hit him. And then, all of our pass catchers, we just harped on it today, we need to be more disciplined in our route detail. It’s not where it needs to be. Our depth’s not proper all the time. Our steps [aren’t]. Everybody has a role to play to get this pass game cleaned up. It’s not where it needs to be. We’re winning in spite of our passing game, not because of it and none of us are pleased with that right now.”

Johnson later clarified his comments, adding they shouldn’t be taken to mean he’s discontented with QB Caleb Williams.

“I think when I made that comment yesterday, it’s easily to construe it as I’m not happy with the quarterback,” Johnson said. “That’s not the case whatsoever. He continues to get better each and every week, and I couldn’t be more pleased with how he played last week. I know what the stats say. Throw those out the window. He’s doing a really good job managing the ballgame, and that’s step No. 1 for the quarterback. He’s going to continue to get better. The process is really good right now with how he approaches the week. The way he’s taken the coaching, the way he’s applying the coaching. I’m very pleased with that. I think we’re going to continue to see him ascend whether the stats tell the story or not.”

Lions

is dealing with a lingering knee injury, but intends to return at some point this season. According to Schultz, Joseph’s injury is not considered “career-altering” and he will likely seek treatment over the offseason.

Vikings

The Vikings’ offense has struggled behind their young quarterbacks, J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell took responsibility for the offense’s lack of production, saying he needs to ramp down their passing attack and avoid being too aggressive.

“The biggest thing is what you’re seeing coverage-wise needs to take a backseat to what is the best thing for our offense in that moment,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Things that I may see — chances to maybe get an in-cut screaming, or high crosses running, or vertical chances — that have kind of always gave us the lift in games.”

Vikings OC Wes Phillips also admitted that their coaching staff is putting their offense in tough positions with some of their play calls.

“I want to make very clear that this is not players,” Phillips said. “This is us. I want to make very clear that we look critically at every playcall and say, ‘Hey, did we put these guys in good position to succeed or to have success?’ So it’s just been up and down. We’ve had some shuffling at some positions that has maybe contributed to some of the inconsistency. But we’ve got to put together a plan and make sure that everyone on the field is on point and knows exactly what they’re trying to do on every play.”

O’Connell added that he is working to better understand how to improve their offense with the players they currently have available.

“My job as a coach is to acknowledge [the offense’s performance] and understand how to coach it better,” O’Connell said. “And still try to strive to see the improvement and try to stay true to who, or really what, our offensive philosophy is. But at the same time, you don’t really get mired down in the feelings of it, as much as just what’s the best path moving forward. … We’ve tried to put together plans that did that.”