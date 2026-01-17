NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Ben Johnson said QB Caleb Williams is quickly earning a reputation for becoming one of the most clutch players in the league.

“There’s not a whole lot you need to say to (Williams) on the sideline,” Johnson said, via Around The NFL. “We just make sure we’re on the same page in terms of what the situation is, what we need to accomplish, and how quickly we need to accomplish it. But beyond that, it’s not like he needs a pep talk or a rah-rah or anything like that. He’s ready to go. I’ve been saying it all along: he rises to the occasion time and time again. It’s really impressive to see a young player like this be so clutch.”

Williams added that he feels most confident in crunch-time situations, and he thrives under pressure.

“I feel calm in those moments,” Williams said. “I feel my conditioning is the best in those moments. I feel that I’m the best in those moments because of what I’ve prepared to be in those moments. For myself, it’s just next play, next play, next play, and then when you have to go make a play, it’s life or death in those moments.”

Packers

Packers CB Keisean Nixon has one year left on a three-year, $18 million deal and was asked about the possibility of remaining with Green Bay.

“Most likely. We’ll see. I don’t know. We’ll see. I’ll talk to my agent and stuff like that, but I love Green Bay. This is where I wanna be. I don’t really wanna go nowhere else, so we’ll see. We’ll have talks, for sure, but this is definitely where I wanna be.” Nixon said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Dianna Russini reports that the negotiations are happening regarding HC Matt LaFleur’s extension: “Everyone is being dramatic. It’s getting done. Dumb organizations do dumb things; the Packers aren’t dumb.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell gave a recap on the season, which saw the team miss the playoffs under struggling QB J.J. McCarthy.

“J.J., I was really encouraged by the type of football he started to play towards the second half of the season and finishing the way he did,” O’Connell said, via VikingsWire.com. “We spend a lot of time talking about what the layers of change really were, and I think we all just tried to have a mindset on completions and however we could generate them, we started to see a little bit of that show up. We saw some explosives show up…saw the ability to kind of balance that with what I thought at many points this year, our run game was productive enough for us to move the football and stay in a lot of games.”