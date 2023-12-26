NFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Daboll, DeVonta Smith, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he hopes Sam Howell will lean on him during the rough patch that he’s going through right now.

“I told him ‘This is going to be the hardest part of your career right now. It’s going to feel like you’re in this by yourself. It’s snowballing. It’s one thing after another, it’s one thing after another,’” Brissett said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I know from being in this league, man, the good ones find a way to get to the other side. No matter how long it takes, how hard it is. You surround yourself with good people. I hope he leans on me as one of those good people that will help him get through this because I know I will.”

Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith noted that despite the win over the Giants, the team has been plagued by turnovers and penalties throughout their 11 wins this season and needs to do a better job.

“Eleven wins?” Smith said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We’re not playing good football right now. As an offense, we’re not where we want to be. I’m not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I’m not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We’re nowhere near that so no I’m not happy.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll explained that the team wasn’t scoring and needed to take a different approach, which was his reasoning behind benching QB Tommy DeVito for Tyrod Taylor.

“Just tried to spark the team,” Daboll said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t really have anything else to add to that. I just did it to try to spark the team.”