NFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Rashid Shaheed, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy missed another game in Week 9, with HC Kyle Shanahan and LT Trent Williams acknowledging that the team is lucky to have a backup performing the way Mac Jones has over the past several weeks.

“I just know how much confidence guys have in Brock, and then when Brock goes down, it’s always tough on a team,” Shanahan said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “But the way Mac stepped in there, going back to (his first start in) New Orleans to how he’s been in practice, Mac has been great…We’re trying to ease Brock out there, but anytime you’re dealing with this turf toe, it’s probably something that probably won’t fully go away all year, regardless of when he comes back. … It’s a little bit of a tricky decision.”

“We are super, super lucky to have Mac as our No. 2,” Williams added.

“I really just put it down to just believing in myself and believing in Kyle and the system here, and the guys just let me be myself, which is kind of different than what I’ve had in the past,” Jones told reporters. “I appreciate that, and it takes all 33 — all 11 on offense, defense and special teams. I definitely feel comfortable, and I’m not going to lose confidence in myself.”

The 49ers will not open WR Brandon Aiyuk ‘s practice window this week. (Noah Furtado)

‘s practice window this week. (Noah Furtado) Shanahan expects that DE Bryce Huff will return this week and that C Jake Brendel as a chance to come back. (Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett was named the team’s starting quarterback by HC Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday after leading the Cowboys to victory in Week 9.

“That’s what we do it for. It’s hard to win in the NFL,” Brissett said, via NFL.com. “It’s harder to win on the road. It’s hard when things aren’t going your way and the outside noise drags you other places and stuff like that. It’s hard to come back in that locker room and put one foot in front of the other. But the men in that room, the coaches, the support staff, it’s just all we preach, is put one foot in front of the other, one day at a time. When you don’t look for the results, the results find themselves, and you’ve just got to rely on the work.”

Seahawks

Albert Breer reports that the Seahawks will take on the current contract of WR Rashid Shaheed after acquiring him from the Saints.

after acquiring him from the Saints. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on LB Ernest Jones IV‘s knee injury: “No update. They’re doing the medical right now. Probably stick to the same story as last night—not season ending, but we’re going to be working through his knee.” (Boyle)