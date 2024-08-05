NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed WR James Washington to a one-year, $1.125 million contract.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed WR Jesse Matthews to a two-year, $1.755 million contract with base salaries of $795,000 and $960,000.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales says that OLB Jadeveon Clowney has been making things difficult for the team’s offense in practice as a disruptive force on the other side of the ball.

“I mean, who’s not excited to see Jadeveon Clowney,” Canales said, via Panthers.com. “Disruptive was the word that I used early on when we got him, and he was ruining things for us a lot today.”

“I love seeing the ones versus ones in this type of a setting to see really what we have. And I was pleased with the defensive performance especially early on,” Canales added.

Canales noted they are looking to bring in a QB following QB Andy Dalton ‘s injury: “So Jack [Plummer]’s gonna play a lot and we’re still working through getting another quarterback here for the time being while we don’t have Andy.” (Anthony Rizzuti)

Ian Rapoport reports that Panthers WR Xavier Legette left practice with a lower leg injury on Sunday, with Canales saying he would undergo an evaluation. Some of the X-rays on Legette's leg have returned as negative and he will also undergo an MRI before his status is determined.

Saints

Saints DE Chase Young described the first impression first-round OT Taliese Fuaga left on him after their first few practices against each other.

“A dog,” Young said, via the team’s YouTube. “He’s going to be a real great player. Real patient, super strong, you know. Even when I’m going against my guy I mix it it up on him, dial it in because he’s so massive. A guy who’s massive, who’s patient and strong, I mean, you can’t get away with many things. They can just sit on you.”