NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed WR James Washington to a one-year, $1.125 million contract.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed WR Jesse Matthews to a two-year, $1.755 million contract with base salaries of $795,000 and $960,000.
Panthers
Panthers HC Dave Canales says that OLB Jadeveon Clowney has been making things difficult for the team’s offense in practice as a disruptive force on the other side of the ball.
“I mean, who’s not excited to see Jadeveon Clowney,” Canales said, via Panthers.com. “Disruptive was the word that I used early on when we got him, and he was ruining things for us a lot today.”
“I love seeing the ones versus ones in this type of a setting to see really what we have. And I was pleased with the defensive performance especially early on,” Canales added.
- Canales noted they are looking to bring in a QB following QB Andy Dalton‘s injury: “So Jack [Plummer]’s gonna play a lot and we’re still working through getting another quarterback here for the time being while we don’t have Andy.” (Anthony Rizzuti)
- Ian Rapoport reports that Panthers WR Xavier Legette left practice with a lower leg injury on Sunday, with Canales saying he would undergo an evaluation. Some of the X-rays on Legette’s leg have returned as negative and he will also undergo an MRI before his status is determined.
Saints
Saints DE Chase Young described the first impression first-round OT Taliese Fuaga left on him after their first few practices against each other.
“A dog,” Young said, via the team’s YouTube. “He’s going to be a real great player. Real patient, super strong, you know. Even when I’m going against my guy I mix it it up on him, dial it in because he’s so massive. A guy who’s massive, who’s patient and strong, I mean, you can’t get away with many things. They can just sit on you.”
