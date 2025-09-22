NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- The Commanders made a tweak with the starting offensive line, swapping in veteran Andrew Wylie for Nick Allegretti at right guard. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- They also made starting LG Brandon Coleman inactive in Week 3 as a coach’s decision. He was replaced by G Chris Paul. (Ben Standig)
- Per Spotrac, Commanders QB Marcus Mariota earned an extra $200k for starting against the Raiders in Week 3 and getting the win.
Cowboys
Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney faces trespassing charges in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina, after parking in a closed lot. Clowney says the whole situation is one big misunderstanding.
“If you know anything about South Carolina, where I am from, you know how that can go,” Clowney said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “It’s been going on my whole life down there. It ain’t nothing new. I’m here now. I ain’t even there. I’m just looking forward to getting out there and getting going.”
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni knows the team must be perfect when it comes to the tush push, as the NFL released a training video for officials this week “to make sure that we officiate these plays tight and make sure that every aspect of the offensive team is legal and any movement.”
“You just address it, and you work on it like you do with every play of playing to the rules of the game,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean that’s something that we talk about all the time, formationally, snap count-wise, offensively, is what I’m saying. Defense-wise, being onside, all those different things. So, the same way you do all those things. I know there’s a lot of chatter and hype about the play, but we’re coaching it the same way we always coach it, and we know we have to be right, not only on that play, but with all our plays.”
