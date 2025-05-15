NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Princely Umanmielen, Tyler Shough, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Carolina released OLB Jadeveon Clowney recently, even though he led the team in sacks a year ago with 5.5. Panthers HC Dave Canales explained their decision to move on and cited their fixation on the development of younger players.

“Really appreciate JD,” Canales said, via Carolina Blitz. “Certainly, when you watch the 2024 film, he’s a guy that just gave everything that he had on the field. So we really appreciate that. And there was a lot of things—from a general cap space standpoint, and things going forward, and about opportunity.”

“We’re developmentally-minded, and we understand we bring two outside linebackers, two edge rushers in, and all those reps all valuable. We felt like this is a time to make sure those guys are getting the volume of the reps in and the learning that’s going on.”

Panthers

Panthers third-round pick Princely Umanmielen plans to use his first NFL paycheck on a deposit for a home or apartment in the area, but he has also talked about his on-field goals for both the rookie minicamp and the upcoming season.

“Just probably getting a little bit of the knowledge of the defense right now. I’m almost clueless because it’s the first day, you know what I’m saying,” Umanmielen laughed while describing his minicamp goals, via the team website. “So tomorrow, I just want to at least get a little bit down the fundamentals and basics of the defense.”

“I’m trying to do a lot of big things, you know what I’m saying,” he continued. “I just take it a day at a time. Of course, I want to do things like get double-digit sacks and get defensive Rookie of the Year and things like that, but, you know, I’m just trying to take it one day at a time and get better and better every day. I think (this defense) could help me change the game and affect the game in many different ways, you know, being in the 3-4, I’m playing an outside linebacker spot, so I can help the team in the run defense, stopping the run and in the pass defense when it comes to sacking a quarterback and in coverage.”

“It felt great, a little surreal, but it just felt great,” Umanmielen commented following his first day of camp. “I felt good, you know. I’ve been staying in shape, so I won’t be too gassed when I get out here. It just felt good to finally put on an NFL practice jersey and helmet.”

Saints

Saints second-round QB Tyler Shough is focusing on remaining confident now that he could end up as the team’s starter following the retirement of QB Derek Carr.

“My whole thing (going to Louisville) was, ‘It’s probably not going to work out but I’m going to give it everything I can and if it does, great and if it doesn’t, I’m going to be fine and I’m going to make the most of it,'” Shough said, via the team website. “My thing is I’ve always been confident in myself and that’s my whole goal going into the NFL, is just to have fun with it,” Shough said. “You’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to go make every moment count but a lot of this stuff is in God’s hands, it’s out of your control, so you might as well just have fun.”