NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Russell Wilson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

After signing with the Cowboys, DE Jadeveon Clowney‘s agent Kennard McGuire explained how his client always wanted to land with Dallas after being released. McGuire also referenced Dallas owner Jerry Jones‘ glory comments from training camp a decade ago where he talked about how long he’s been with the team.

“Playing for the Dallas Cowboys was the priority Day 1 upon his release from the Panthers,” McGuire said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “He had other opportunities that he just wasn’t moved by. Besides, I wanted him to get Jerry’s explanation of the glory hole as opposed to mine.”

Eagles

The Eagles have now used the “Tush Push” eight times through the first two weeks of the season, using the play to clinch their 20-17 win over the Chiefs in Week 2. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni said they have a lot of confidence in that play to use in critical short-yardage situations.

“I’d be confident, too, in some of our other plays to run in that area on those situations,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “But this play has been working well for us, so you keep going back to it, but there’s alternatives too for us to be able to run that I think we’d be successful with because of the resources that we put into our offensive line and our quarterback and the guys that are making the play go.”

Sirianni takes pride that defenses know they are going to run the “Tush Push,” but still can’t stop it.

“I always think there’s a beauty when everyone knows what you’re going to run and isn’t that football? They know exactly what’s coming and they either can stop it or can’t stop it, and it’s about the guys out there, like the physicality of the play and the toughness of the play. The Chiefs did a good job with it yesterday. They made it really hard on us yesterday. I think it brings good attention to the game, and obviously, I’m biased towards it, and we will just keep working to get better at it.”

The Chiefs have spoken out about Philadelphia’s offensive line moving early on the play. Sirianni thinks it’s too difficult to tell if they move early at full speed.

“I think that the one clip I saw of it was slowed down so much that I’m not sure you can see that to the naked eye,” Sirianni said “I mean, it was slowed down so much, and I get how we can manipulate things and show things like that, but it was slowed down so much it was like (slow forward moving gesture) right. But we understand that we have to be perfect on that play, and we’ll keep working on being perfect on that play because obviously someone shared that clip with me and it’s like, but again, can you see that in the naked eye, right? Well, there’s things they do too on defense that sometimes you can’t see to the naked eye all the time, or the refs can’t see it also in that time to the naked eye. You could do that with a lot of plays on football and slow it down.”

Giants

There was a decent amount of buzz leading up to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys about the Giants turning to rookie QB Jaxson Dart at some point in the near future.

While the Giants lost a close game in overtime to Dallas, veteran QB Russell Wilson put on a show and likely bought himself some time as the team’s starter.

“I embraced the noise,” Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk.com. “I don’t run from it. And we have to keep answering the call. Today, we didn’t do enough to win. That’s all that matters, is us as a team, us finding a way to win that game. We believe in the guys in this room. Defense battling. Offense battling, special teams. They laid it all on the line. You can’t ask for any more effort and love, passion and energy, and work than we just gave.”