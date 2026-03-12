NFC Notes: Jaelan Phillips, Alvin Kamara, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Falcons have signed DE Cameron Thomas following his time with the Browns. Thomas said his decision came down to playing for DC Jeff Ulbrich: “It’s very exciting to be able to play for a coach that’s also been a former player. He just throws it all together. He’s got a really nice defense.” (Will McFadden)
Panthers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Panthers thought OLB Jaelan Phillips was the best player available in free agency, and his four-year, $120 million contract reflects that.
- The Panthers signed OT Stone Forsythe to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $1.05 million guaranteed, a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary with $550,000 guaranteed, $15,000 per-game active roster bonuses, and up to $1.25 million in playtime and team rankings incentives, bringing the maximum average annual value to $3.25 million. (Wilson)
Saints
- Regarding Saints’ new G David Edwards, HC Kellen Moore called him the “ultimate” professional: “The ultimate pro, special, special person.” (Katherine Terrell)
- As for new RB Travis Etienne, Moore said he’s followed him since his time at Clemson: “Huge fan of this guy going back to Clemson.”
- With TE Noah Fant, Moore said he’s tried to sign him a couple of times: “Took us two times to get this guy, I give him a little bit of crap for that.”
- Moore also thinks P Ryan Wright‘s best days are ahead: “His best football is ahead of him.”
- With LB Kaden Ellis, Moore said he was a nuisance for them during his time with the Falcons: “I didn’t like playing this guy the last few years.” (Terrell)
- Moore said improving the run game was a “top priority” this offseason and feels they’ve made progress in that regard. (Terrell)
- As for RB Alvin Kamara, Mike Triplett notes that Moore seemed “vague” on the subject and didn’t get into any specifics about the veteran back.
- Moore said they will “go through that process” with Kamara after signing Etienne: “We’d like to go through that process, certainly. And so we feel, obviously we know Alvin means a lot to us. Again, we’re 3 days into this thing, we signed Travis and we’ll go through that process.” (Terrell)
- Regarding DE Cam Jordan and QB Taysom Hill becoming free agents, Moore said they are keeping lines of communication open with both veterans: “You just got to go through a process with everyone and we obviously love those guys … and that’s what it’s all about. So we’ll it take step by step, keep staying in communication and we’ll see how this plays out.” (Terrell)
