NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams had a breakout performance in their Week 5 win over the Panthers where he threw for 304 yards. Chicago HC Matt Eberflus is happy with the progression the rookie has made and spoke about how helpful it is to have a strong supporting cast around him.

“It’s just about us being able to have him grow every week,” Eberflus said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “He’s learned about the game up here every single week. It’s the noise in Houston and taking that into Indianapolis and operating in the noise way better there. Being able to fit the ball into his skill [players], he did that also in Indy. Then, just worked every single week to get better. Then, just playing clean football.”

“I think what he learned most was, I do have a good team around me. If I play clean football in that position, we can win some games. He said that last week, and I think he’s spot on.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said RB Jahmyr Gibbs continues to show improvements after recording 78 rushing yards in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

“Yeah, he’s coming on,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “He continues to get better, and there were about probably three runs in there (vs. Seattle) that are this close to going all the way, and it’s been like that every week, there’s been more and more of these that are this close. So, I would anticipate he’s about to really take off. He’s coming on.”

Lions RB David Montgomery thinks Gibbs’ “biggest challenge” is making defenders miss past the first level.

“His biggest challenge this week is making people miss on the second and third level,” Montgomery said. “That is a challenge because it’s how you get to the second and third level. If we can get there clean with his feet in place square on defenders, he can make people miss. A lot of times right now he is running so fast, and our line is doing such a good job that when he gets to the second level, they are always on angle so he can make one guy miss but there’s a corner with an angle on him.”

Vikings

The Vikings are 5-0 thanks to strong football being played in all phases of the game, including defense. Minnesota CB Stephon Gilmore believes their performance reflects the work they’ve put in along with their chemistry.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I think that we just play together, unselfishly,” Gilmore said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “We don’t care who makes the plays. We just want someone to make the plays each down. It’s just unselfish guys playing with each other.”

Gilmore also talked about DC Brian Flores being the perfect leader for this group.

“[Flores] listens. He holds us accountable. The thing about him, he will call anything to help the team win. He’s not a guy that’s going to play one coverage. He’s going to mix it up. He has to do that to be a great defensive coordinator in this league. Most guys don’t do that, but he’s able to do it.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said RB Aaron Jones (hip) is considered “week-to-week” but avoided a serious injury: “[He] continues to be evaluated, but all the early information we’ve got so far. It looks like we’ve avoided a long-term injury. I’d classify him week-to-week at this point.” (Andrew Krammer)