NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Ed Policy, Lions, Packers

Lions

There have been questions about Lions RB David Montgomery‘s future with the team after GM Brad Holmes‘ end-of-season press conference, along with his usage decrease down the stretch. Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs was clear about his desires for Montgomery to return because of what he means to the team, but he will support him either way.

“Of course I want David back. The whole team would want David back, but it’s ultimately up to him. He’s going to do what’s best for him and his family and whatever he decides to do I’m going to support 100%. But of course we want him back, though,” Gibbs said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Packers

Packers President and CEO Ed Policy wrote the following in his monthly column regarding his caution about making changes.

“Football is an emotional game, and I understand the high emotions that go into a playoff game against our longest-held rival,” Policy said. “However, in my seat, you must rise above emotions and analyze an entire body of work objectively to make a long-term decision that puts the team in the best position to compete for Super Bowls year in and year out. That’s the process I went through following our season. Candidly, over the years, I’ve grown to appreciate ownership groups that built dynasties through level-headed, steadfast continuity in lieu of emotional chaos.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst signed cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Aaron Banks to long-term deals last offseason, but both players struggled in 2025. Regarding Banks, Gutekunst thinks he played well after recovering from a back injury, a stinger, and an ankle injury.

“Some of the (injuries) he went through were unexpected, but I really thought he played well towards the end of the season once he got healthy,” Gutekunst said, via PackersWire.

As for Hobbs’ knee injuries, Gutekunst is curious to see how the cornerback does next season.

“It didn’t work out this year, but we’ll see how it goes in the next year,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst expects both players to be back in 2026.

“With losing five games in a row, I don’t think we’ve made any decisions on anybody yet, but those guys are under contract so I would expect them back,” Gutekunst said.