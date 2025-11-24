NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, J.J. McCarthy, Micah Parsons, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs was dominant in the team’s overtime win over the Giants, where he totaled 264 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 49 and 69. Detroit QB Jared Goff had the utmost praise for his running back and explained how he’s able to break off these long runs.

“Dude’s as good as they come in this league,” Goff said, via Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network. “You can tell the fear in the defense when the ball gets in his hands, the way they rally to him. And certainly, when he gets to the second level on some of those longer runs, you can feel the safety, the angle they start taking, and it’s a good feeling for us.”

“That dude is as good as they come in this league. He’s making his claim across the league as one of the best players regardless of position. We’re lucky to have him. He’s so electric.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell after the team’s victory over the Giants: “You never know what these can do and sometimes it’s just important to remind yourself of what we’re all capable of, even when the chips are down and things get hard.” (Birkett)

Lions S Brian Branch was fined $11,599 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), and WR Jameson Williams was fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (use of a prop).

Packers

Packers DE Micah Parsons finished with two sacks in Week 12 to get to 10 on the season for the fifth-straight year. Parsons talked about 10 sacks being his standard because of the high standard he holds for himself.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like a feat where it’s very easy or anything like that,” Parsons said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “But you know, it’s a standard of play.”

“Me and CeeDee Lamb used to say 1,000 yards is like the minimum. So I feel like 10 sacks for the standard of player you are, that should be the minimum you should get. For me, mine was just always 10 sacks. I’m beating him right now. He was injured, though. I dealt with the same thing, so he has no excuse because we had the same high ankle [sprain], I’m still rooting for him to see what he does.”

Packers DL Colby Wooden was fined $6,789 for unnecessary roughness (facemask).

Vikings

Minnesota fell to 4-7 in a 23-6 loss to the Packers in a game where QB J.J. McCarthy threw for just 87 yards with two interceptions. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell believes they can win with how McCarthy is playing, but he admitted everyone needs to be better for that to happen.

“I think you can,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “I do believe that. But it does require, as a football team, not doing things that loses games. … There are some things where you can’t have breakdowns around that player to consistently sustain. So as some of those things happen or you start stacking negatives, that becomes incredibly difficult for any quarterback, never mind a guy just still in this single-digit world of career starts and all that.”

“I think there’s a needle to thread there, and we got to just keep on building the foundation of playing the position, but also all 11 guys in that huddle doing their jobs.”

Starting safety and team captain Joshua Metellus had his quarterback’s back and praised him for ignoring the criticism after his first few starts.

“I’m not going to lie,” Metellus said. “I think ‘9’ is playing great. If you don’t play as a full team and don’t give each other a chance to win, quarterbacks get the blame. But in terms of his ability to grow and develop? We’re talking about a guy that has, what? Seven starts? Six starts? I think he’s playing really well. I know he’s going to keep getting better. I know the kind of guy he is.

“Shout out to J.J. for being able to step in and just keep going and ignore the noise. I don’t know really too much about what’s going on, but I know it’s not just a QB problem. It’s an all-11 problem. Whenever we’re all on the field, we all have to play as one.”

Vikings K Will Reichard became the first player in NFL history with four completed field goals of 59 or more yards in a season.

Vikings DL Jalen Redmond was fined $5,333 for unnecessary roughness (facemask).