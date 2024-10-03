NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus revealed G Teven Jenkins is day-to-day with a bruised rib. (Kevin Fishbain)

revealed G is day-to-day with a bruised rib. (Kevin Fishbain) Tom Brady revealed he was in serious discussions to join Chicago before signing with Tamp Bay in 2020. (Jordan Schultz)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell thinks RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta are “on the uptick” and feels Gibbs is about to “really take off” with his production this season.

“He’s coming on,” Campbell said, via NFL.com. “I feel like he and (Sam) LaPorta both, yesterday they looked like, OK here we go, man. They got their legs back under them. They look as healthy as they’ve looked since the beginning of training camp, and they’re on the uptick. (Gibbs) continues to get better, and there was about probably three runs in there yesterday that are this close to going all the way. It’s been like that every week. There’s been more and more of these that are this close. So, I would anticipate he’s about to really take off. He’s coming on.”

Packers

Packers K Brayden Narveson admitted he committed some critical misses in Week 3’s 31-29 loss to the Vikings, where both of his field goal attempts were off the mark.

“Those are critical misses and it’s unacceptable. Hurts,” Narveson said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I’m sure you guys can all see it in my face. It hurts. But I just gotta look myself in the mirror, go back to the drawing board and be better. That’s about all I can say about it … We lost by two and I missed two field goals, right? I gotta own that.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur still has a lot of confidence in Narveson and its normal for young kickers to make some mistakes.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Brayden. I do,” LaFleur said. “I know it’s tough. We all want the results. He’s a young guy and a lot of times with young kickers, you go through this. Certainly, I know he’s disappointed, but I’ve still got a lot of belief in him. I’ve seen it in practice. I told you guys from Day 1, the day he got here, and have seen his abilities. It’s just part of it and, unfortunately, it wasn’t his day, but I’ve got a lot of confidence and won’t blink if we have to put him out there in another situation. I get it though, you’ve got to go perform and we expect him to make those kicks as well. We’ve got to make sure that we get that production and make sure that his routine is right and he’s got to be able to self-correct as well. If you miss one, you’ve got to make sure that you don’t make the same mistake twice.”

Narveson reiterated how his misses have been difficult on him but is focused on turning things around.

“I care, right? That’s the hardest part,” Narveson said. “You do this every day, seven days a week, 80 hours, whatever it is. You care. Yeah, it’s hard to be positive, but again, I go back to a family. I go back to a life. I have a very good support system around me. I gotta look myself in the mirror again and go back to work this week and do better.”