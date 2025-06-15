NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Christian Darrisaw, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears second-round DL Shemar Turner said he’s long been a fan of veteran DT Grady Jarrett, who was signed by Chicago this offseason.

“He’s a dog, bro. He’s an animal,” Turner said, via Scott Bair. “He’s not too big. He’s a guy that can pass rush. He’s quick as hell. He’s fast off the ball. His get-off is crazy. He’s a dude. There’s a reason why he’s been here so long.”

Jarrett thinks Turner is showing “great natural ability.”

“It’s been a limited time together, but just watching him as a player, he has a great natural ability,” Jarrett said. “He’s quick, strong and comes from a really good program. Played in some good football in the SEC. He’ll be ready to go when it’s time to go.”

Jarrett said Turner told him he used to watch his college film from Clemson and hopes to be a leader for the rookie.

“(Being) in a position of, whether it’s leadership or just to inspire somebody else, and to be in the same room with him, after speaking with him, tell me that he watched me when he was in college trying to study NFL, to me, that means a lot,” Jarrett said. “I don’t take it lightly, but at the same time, it is also giving him the confidence to know that you’re on this level for a reason now, you know what I’m saying? Go ball and do your thing and know that it’s a brotherhood. I have to be, what, 10 years or so older than him? I want it to be like we’re running parallel. When we’re working out, don’t be afraid to speak to me. Encourage me, too. I always enjoy when the younger guys come in.”

Packers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Packers OL Elgton Jenkins has reported to mandatory minicamp amidst contract talks, but says “it seems unlikely he’ll practice this week.”

has reported to mandatory minicamp amidst contract talks, but says “it seems unlikely he’ll practice this week.” Per Tom Silverstein, Green Bay and CB Jaire Alexander “never got close” to an agreement, and Alexander knew he would make more on the open market than anything the Packers could offer.

“never got close” to an agreement, and Alexander knew he would make more on the open market than anything the Packers could offer. SI.com’s Albert Breer adds the Packers offered Alexander an incentive-laden one-year deal, but he turned it down, and they also failed to find a trade partner during the draft.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst believes they were paying Alexander too much for how many snaps he was playing. He added he’s confident in the remaining depth chart at corner: “We have three really good starting corners.” (Matt Schneidman)

believes they were paying Alexander too much for how many snaps he was playing. He added he’s confident in the remaining depth chart at corner: “We have three really good starting corners.” (Matt Schneidman) Gutenkunst was asked why they didn’t take a gamble to retain Alexander: “Obviously we’ve done that the past few years and it hasn’t really worked out for us.” (Schneidman)

Per Schneidman, Green Bay is taking on Alexander’s full dead cap hit of $17,043,182 this year instead of spreading it out even though he was cut after June 1.

Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Vikings expect first-round G Donovan Jackson to slot into the starting lineup ahead of incumbent OL Blake Brandel .

to slot into the starting lineup ahead of incumbent OL . The Vikings picked up $5.25 million in cap space on June 2 following the release of C Garrett Bradbury, per OverTheCap.

per OverTheCap. Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw participated in position drills at mandatory minicamp after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in October. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert notes Darrisaw’s initial timeline suggested he would be hard-pressed to be ready in time for Week 1 and it’s unclear if the tackle’s timeline of recovery has sped up.