NFC Notes: Jake Browning, Tua Tagovailoa, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- New Buccaneers QB Jake Browning said he thinks he played “hero ball” last season with the Bengals and made throws he should have tried to avoid. (Auman)
- New Bucs DL A’Shawn Robinson on playing alongside NT Vita Vea: “They’ve got the big dawg up front. He eats people, kills people, destroys them. To play next to him, to play off each other, is great.” (Auman)
Falcons
- Falcons GM Ian Cunningham on agreeing to terms with QB Tua Tagovailoa: “He knows he’s coming in here to compete, like Michael (Penix Jr.) knows he is coming in to compete.” (McElhaney)
- The Falcons signed P Jake Bailey to a three-year, $9 million deal that includes a $2 million signing bonus, $5 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026, $2.29 million in 2027, and $2.645 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford was at the Kentucky pro day to watch C Jager Burton, G Jalen Farmer, and G Josh Braun. (Tony Pauline)
- Michigan TE Marlin Klein visited the Falcons. (Billy Marshall)
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Falcons around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Saints
- Louisville WR Chris Bell said he met with the Saints at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- Clemson OT Tristan Leigh has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
- Louisville WR Chris Bell had an official visit with the Saints. (Nick Underhill)
- Alabama OL Jaeden Roberts will meet with the Saints after his pro day. (Nick Underhill)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will meet in person with the Saints at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson has a private meeting with the Saints set up. (Kirk Kenney)
- Wyoming G Caeden Barnett met with the Saints before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
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