NFC Notes: Jake Elliott, Tyler Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys OC Klayton Adams said during a recent interview that he would prefer to keep Tyler Smith at left guard this coming season.

“I don’t know exactly what the answer is for the future,” Adams said, via Jon Machota. “I know this, when we have those three inside guys (Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker) playing together, it’s one of our greatest strengths. So do we kinda want to soften one of the things we’re really good at to try to make up at another position? I think in an ideal world, no. Where we were at at the end of the season last year was: This is how we get our best-five (offensive linemen) on the field. And I believe in that pretty firmly as a coach. But I think going into this offseason, in my mind, the way I see it is: How do we get a little bit better and more consistent play out of the tackles? Well, we need to get those guys on the field and they need to play. That’s one of the things that I know Tyler Guyton has been frustrated with is he had a great offseason, he’s starting training camp good, and then he’s on the shelf for a little bit. And then he comes back and he’s doing some good things and he’s flashing, and then he’s on the shelf for a little bit. “I generally use this metric in my mind, and I believe it. You got to get these young players through start 20-25. Then you start seeing those guys kind of self-monitor and see some of their own things they need to fix or be able to help themselves a little bit. You get through that number, and now you start seeing a player that’s going to improve from coaching and also from self-awareness.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged that it was a mistake not to re-sign CB Jourdan Lewis last year. (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman reinforced his belief in K Jake Elliott and said that he’s one of the leaders of the team.

“I think that Jake has been a tremendous kicker for us since we got him off the practice squad in Cincinnati in 2017,” Roseman said, via Eagles Wire. “Tremendously clutch. Have a lot of confidence in him as a player, as a kicker, as a person, a captain on our team, and continue to believe in him as our placekicker.”

Giants

Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Giants. (Devin Jackson)

had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Giants. (Devin Jackson) Ohio State LB Sonny Styles had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) Texas LB Anthony Hill and Clemson DT Peter Woods also had formal interviews with New York. (Stapleton)

and Clemson DT also had formal interviews with New York. (Stapleton) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter said he met with the Giants at the Combine (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

said he met with the Giants at the Combine (D. Orlando Ledbetter) North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Giants at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)