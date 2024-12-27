NFC Notes: Jake Moody, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers K Jake Moody has had a tough year, missing seven field goals on the season including a big one in their loss against the Dolphins that eliminated them from postseason contention. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan reiterated his faith in Moody and cited his high-ankle sprain in the middle of the year for his troubles to this point.

“I still feel the same about him, that I believe he is going to be our guy,” Shanahan said, via Josh Helmer of the Niners Wire. “Everyone has got to perform and do things like that and I think he has had a tough year. I think before his high-ankle sprain, I think he was like, missed one. I think he was 12 of 13 before that.”

“So I thought he was doing really well and then had a high-ankle sprain to his kicking foot. Since he’s come back, he hasn’t been as consistent, obviously. But I think a lot of that probably has to do with that, just common-sense wise. And hopefully he can get to this offseason, heal up and find a stroke again and play at a high level that I think he will, because he’s real talented.”

Shanahan reflected on letting K Graham Gano in Washington before he went on to become one of the highest-paid kickers.

“That’s what’s tough, I remember we were in Washington and we had a young kicker who missed a number of kicks, but I didn’t have much experience with kicking then.”

“I think that’s just what’s tough with that position. There are no backups and stuff like that, so that’s what the challenge is. But I believe we’ve got the right guy and I think that eventually, I think he has shown that at times, thought he showed that at times his rookie year. I thought he showed that big time being 12 out of 13 to start this year. And I think he’ll show us all that in the future.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said special teamer and S Joey Blount (ribs) has been ruled out from Week 17 against the Rams, per Josh Weinfuss.

Gannon also said LB Mack Wilson has cleared the league's concussion protocol.

has cleared the league’s concussion protocol. Gannon indicated Jackson Barton is set to start at right tackle, via Howard Balzer.

Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks really struggled on offense against the Bears on Thursday, scoring just six points. Seattle QB Geno Smith told reporters after the game that it was a game they had to gut out to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows,” Smith said, via Seahawks.com. “Gutting out a 6-3 win feels just as good as winning the Game 44-41. It’s all good getting wins.”

Seahawks HC Mike MacDonald explained that it was challenging to play on the road in a short week.

“Just how we drew it up, exactly what we expected, 6-3,” Macdonald joked. “It’s not easy, coming across the country on a short week, playing in an atmosphere like that. So our guys deserve a lot of credit for their poise. We stuck together throughout, we faced some adversity throughout the game. Our defense just deserves a lot of credit, man. They played really hard. Even when (the Bears) made some unbelievable plays in critical moments—you got to give their quarterback a lot of credit, he made some phenomenal plays under duress. So we just kept fighting, and then you defend a blade of grass at the end of the day. Had an opportunity to win it at the end and guys did a great job.”