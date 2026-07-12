NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, George Pickens, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens signed the franchise tag and reportedly has no plans to skip training camp at the end of the month. Dallas QB Dak Prescott is looking forward to possibly having training camp without any contract distractions and was clear about wanting Pickens on a long-term deal.

“Obviously we’re used to it,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “So, it wouldn’t be absurd to have it. But it is good that we won’t have that this year. George is going to be there. I wish he would get the long-term contract, but I’m sure that’s all being talked about and discussed behind closed doors. And it (doesn’t) necessarily (have) to happen immediately. Hopefully these are the last of those questions and we can get him on some long-term (contract) whenever it’s right.

“I just think the focus is in the right place.”

“It’s great. You feel his energy. You feel his presence. It’s in the locker room. Obviously, it’s out there on the football field. Everything felt good. He looks great. I know he’s going to be ready for (training) camp. The excitement, you can feel it.”

Eagles

Eagles DT Jalen Carter is entering the final year of his rookie contract before playing under his fifth-year option in 2027. Tim McManus of ESPN thinks it would make sense for Carter to “shoot for the stars” on his next contract, but there is “risk involved” from Philadelphia’s perspective after coming off a down year in 2025.

is entering the final year of his rookie contract before playing under his fifth-year option in 2027. Tim McManus of ESPN thinks it would make sense for Carter to “shoot for the stars” on his next contract, but there is “risk involved” from Philadelphia’s perspective after coming off a down year in 2025. McManus writes that it will be key to negotiate a contract that offers Carter “big money” but still has some protections for the team.

Giants

Giants QB Brandon Allen spoke about QB Jaxson Dart‘s work ethic, calling him a perfectionist.

“He’s got more fire in him than a lot of people I’ve been around,” Allen said, via Giants Wire. “I’ve been around a lot of good quarterbacks, been in the same room as a lot of good quarterbacks. He’s got the ‘want to’ to be great, and you can see when things frustrate him because it’s not perfect yet. And obviously, we are still growing and still learning, but you can see the fire in him when he gets a little frustrated. He gets mad when things aren’t perfect, and you want that in a quarterback. You want things to be perfect—they aren’t always going to be—but you want to strive for perfection. You definitely see that with him, and obviously, talent. He’s got all the talent, so I think really the thing that separates him is his desire and his ‘want to.’ He loves it.”