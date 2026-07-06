NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt enters the second year of his career after being a seventh-round pick in 2025. Washington HC Dan Quinn said the running back seems to be elevating his game and has always been “hungry” for success.

“I do feel like there’s like this elevation that’s taking place with him,” Quinn said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “He’s always been hungry for it.”

Quinn said Croskey-Merritt allows them to add stretch and cutback-type plays to their system.

“From a play design, a little bit different with some stretch cutback-type of plays,” Quinn said. “So, seeing him do that, his explosiveness to go and do that, that’s a big deal.”

As for their running back rotation, Quinn said he also wants to see what Kaytron Allen and Jerome Ford can do.

“Yeah, I think it’s probably some main guys in certain parts where it’s not maybe one person the entire time,” Quinn said. “But I do like the competition in the group. … To see Bill, to see the guys get back into the mix, to see the two young running backs, what they can add. I don’t know yet, but I think we’ll for sure be more than just one.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LT Nate Thomas is competing for the starting job this offseason despite coming off an injury and is focused on learning from coaches like OC Klayton Adams and former LT Tyron Smith, who has transitioned into a coaching role.

“For me, it really comes down to technique and the habits that you build,” Thomas said, via the team website. “Last year, it was my first year playing — coming off of injury from the year before. This has really been my first real offseason to train and get better, so that’s what I did. I took what I did last year — the good, the bad, the things I need to work on — and went to Duke [Manyweather], the dude I train with, and I said, ‘Hey, help me fix some of these things that I’m having trouble with. That’s what I did.”

“I focused on the things I was having trouble with, and it’s awesome that I get to come here and work with the guys, and get to see like, ‘OK, what are some of the things that you’re doing on defense that’s making you move a certain way. What am I doing on offense that’s making you do certain things?'” Thomas added. “Learning certain nuggets like that, not just from Duke, but also [offensive coordinator] Klayton Adams and [offensive line coach] Conor Riley. We’ve got Tyron Smith now. Even [pass rush consultant Brandon “BT” Johnson], I’ve talked to him a couple times to just try to get a feel for what it is I can do better as far as playing the left tackle position.”

Eagles

Eagles DL coach Clint Hurtt said that the team wants DT Jalen Carter to work on his consistency and on doing small things in the correct way to boost his contributions.

“He has to be consistent with doing little things,” Hurtt said, via Cayden Steele of PennLive.com. “We’ve all talked about the talent and the overall potential that he has . . . but it’s the consistency of doing these small things the right way all the time. That’s a big piece for him.”