NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, Nick Sirianni, Chase Young, Commanders, Eagles

Ben Standig of The Athletic reports that the Commanders view the trade of DE Chase Young to the 49ers as addition by subtraction as they had lingering concerns about his durability and on-field discipline. This led to him being the less sought-after of the two pass rushers at the deadline.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Commanders viewed Young as an undisciplined player who developed bad habits such as deviating from assignments in an attempt to make big plays.

Silver adds that the organization questioned his off-field priorities and believed he may have plateaued as a rookie.

Young when asked about missing OTAs to shoot commercials: “I was making money baby. Got to make the money. None of you all would have ducked the money. It’s a job, just like you all do your job I do my job.” (John Keim)

According to Dianna Russini, the Commanders’ ownership had a “strong hand” in dealing Young to the 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Bears.

Russini reports many within Washington wanted to keep both players because they "believe in this team," but ownership wanted to shift focus toward the future.

Like it has been so often this season, it wasn’t always pretty for the Eagles in Week 8 against the Commanders. They were pushed hard and could have played better. But yet again, the team came out on top, pushing their record to 7-1 on the season — two games ahead of any other team in the NFC. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they have been especially motivated to avoid the hangover that’s plagued other Super Bowl-losing teams.

“They hear it all the time — Super Bowl slump. All these different things,” Sirianni said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “’The Eagles aren’t playing as good as they should be.’ Our guys just have blocked all that out. We have one loss that, it’s over, but we didn’t play a good game that game, and credit to the Jets for not letting us play a good game. I’m just excited for the team in the sense of, we don’t listen. We gotta hear it because we have to do media and all those different things. But it’s just been a daily grind. …

“I told the team this after the win today: One of the hardest things in the NFL with the length of the season, and the grind of the season is being the same person every day, regardless of it’s a walk-through in Week 1, a walk-through in Week 8, a walk-through in Week 9, a walk-through in Week 15, treating it all the same. Same thing with meetings. When you’re tired, that you have the attention to detail in meetings that you had when you were fresh.”

After acquiring him in a trade with the Titans, the Eagles restructured the contract of S Kevin Byard , which created $711,000 in 2023 cap space. (Field Yates)

The Eagles hosted TE E.J. Jenkins for a visit, per Aaron Wilson.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said rookie DT Jalen Carter‘s back is feeling better and he’s been in the facility in hopes of getting back on the field this week.

“Jalen feels better today,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “Again, we want to get out on the field to see where he is. But he feels better today. That’s a tribute to him getting in here and getting treatment and also our trainers.”