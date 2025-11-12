NFC Notes: Jalen Coker, Alontae Taylor, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker recorded 53 rushing yards on nine carries in their Week 10 loss to the Patriots, where Tampa Bay was without Bucky Irving, once again. Todd Bowles thinks Tucker brings a different skill set to Irving and has been impressed by all three backs: Irving, Tucker, and Rachaad White.

“I don’t think Tucker’s like Bucky at all,” Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team’s site. “I think they run differently. I don’t think they’re very similar. I think all three are very different in the way they run the football. He’s gotten a lot more reps and a lot more plays and a lot more blitz pickup, and we’re going to need all of them coming down the stretch. So, we’re good where he’s at right now, and the hot hand usually gets more reps.”

Bowles added that Tucker has a lot of lower-body strength, allowing him to bounce off tackles.

“He did a good job [against the Patriots],” Bowles said. “I mean, he bounced it outside. He’s got the speed right there and they had the holes for him. But Tucker – he’s got a very thick lower body – he bounces off things very well, and as he gets more carries you’re seeing what he can do.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Buccaneers are hoping to get WR Chris Godwin back for the stretch run. He adds there’s some mystery about Godwin’s fibula injury.

Panthers

Panthers OC Brad Idzik explained WR Jalen Coker‘s lack of production and how they plan to get him involved.

“The first couple weeks, we were trying to make sure that we were taking care of him and not overstraining him with reps, but he looks good,” Idzik said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s playing really physical in the run game. Love to reward guys for doing that. We talked about the tight ends the other week—maybe three, four weeks ago—of just how physical they are in sift blocks and how that can work to our advantage, and working with some of the keeps. Jalen’s the same way. And he’s special in the pass game, so really excited to get him going. In order to do that—making him the focal point in some of the concepts, making sure you mix and match where you’re putting him. I know T-Mac’s [Tetairoa McMillan] got a lot of targets. When you have T-Mac, Jalen and Xavier [Legette] and Jimmy [Horn Jr.] all making plays in the receiver room, and then Tommy [Tremble] and JT [Ja’Tavion Sanders] and Mitch [Mitchell Evans] also adding to it in the tight end room—we’re just making sure that you don’t have to always put one guy at the primary. And just cycling through that thing—keeps the defense off guard, but also keeps or guys engaged.”

Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Saints CB Alontae Taylor is viewed as the early frontrunner for top cornerback available in free agency in 2026 after he and the Saints discussed an extension but couldn’t come to terms.

