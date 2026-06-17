NFC Notes: Jalen Coker, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is seeking a new contract but has the backing of his HC, Todd Bowles, who knows that Mayfield is a true professional whose play won’t be affected by the situation.

“Baker’s all business. He’s all about business,” Bowles said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “The contract stuff takes care of itself. That’s the business side of it that you don’t see, that everybody has to deal with, and I’m sure he’ll take care of it, but it doesn’t affect his play. Baker’s a true pro. I don’t think there’s any disappointment whatsoever. I mean, he loves it here. We love him here. The contract stuff takes care of itself, whether it’s the quarterback or any other position that comes up — those things get worked out over time. You just concentrate on what we got to concentrate on, on the field, and he’s been great right there.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed WR Jalen Coker to a three-year, $34 million contract extension on June 12, 2026, with $19.5 million guaranteed, including $18.425 million in new money guarantees and $12.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

to a three-year, $34 million contract extension on June 12, 2026, with $19.5 million guaranteed, including $18.425 million in new money guarantees and $12.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. Coker’s full guarantee consists of a $7 million signing bonus and his 2026 and 2027 salaries.

The contract also includes annual per-game roster bonuses and workout bonuses. (OTC)

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young expressed confidence in the team’s receiver group when asked about his feelings during a recent press conference.

“I’m super confident in the room. Great group of guys that work really hard,” Young told reporters. “The one thing that I think I’ve really seen the growth in – it’s been a stable room – those guys have come in and been really smart. Their willingness to work, we’ve thrown a lot at them over this offseason… they’ve done a great job of playing fast through that. And you’ve seen them take ownership, you see us having a lot more conversations”