NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders tried out P Oscar Chapman on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy was ready to step up in the absence of WR CeeDee Lamb.

“Just got thrown in the fire,” Flournoy said, via Around The NFL. “I prepared for it. I know what everybody’s supposed to be doing, I know where everybody’s supposed to be at, so when CeeDee (Lamb) went down, I was like ‘OK, let me step up and let me be the player they need.’ I wanted to win that game, a lot of my teammates wanted to win that game, so I was just going out there to win.”

Flournoy made sure he was prepared for his moment in the spotlight, which included linking up with QB Dak Prescott anytime he asked to run routes.

“Whenever [Prescott] had texted our group chat that he’s throwing, I always try to make myself available,” Flournoy said. “Anything I had, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go run routes for Dak.’ I knew I wanted to pick his mind, he’s a 10-year veteran, one of the greatest quarterbacks to me. Honestly, I knew that if I could gain his trust, I could develop and be a top receiver. My whole goal is to make it to the Hall of Fame, and me and him had countless conversations about that.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts tossed four interceptions in Week 14’s overtime loss to the Chargers, marking a single-game high in his six-year career. Hurts said he is focused on the things he can control.

“I stand before you today saying, I take a lot of pride in the things I can control,” Hurts said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “At the end of the day, that’s where it’ll always begin and end in the game. I gotta do it.”

Hurts understands that good things happen when you put the work in and will continue making that an emphasis.

“When you put forth the work and put forth the effort, good things happen when you need them to happen,” Hurts said. “That’s how I’ve gotten to where I am today.”

Hurts wants to be more detailed with his approach and is looking at ways he can fundamentally improve.

“There’s two perspectives of how to look at it,” Hurts said. “There’s the perspective first of looking inward of, how can I be on the right track when I’m in the run game, how can I take the right steps in, be in the landmark, how can I have the right technique? How am I playing with the right fundamentals to run the way I run and throw the way I want to throw, have an accurate ball, give an advanceable ball, and just play fast and the type of ball I want to play?. And then there’s the other side where you say, it takes all 11.”