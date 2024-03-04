NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

New Commanders GM Adam Peters talked about where the franchise stands with quarterbacks at the moment and what it’s like trying to evaluate a franchise signal caller for the number two overall pick.

“We still have a lot of work to do. If I knew that answer, I’d be somewhere else,” Peters said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “There’s so much more that goes into it besides the tape. If you’re evaluating a defensive end, I think we all can see what Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett looks like. At quarterback, there’s so much nuance that goes into it besides the talent and skill set and the arm strength and all that.”

Peters continued, adding, “With really quarterback or any position, it’s people evaluating people, so you’re going to make mistakes,” he said. “It’s a matter of [whether] you have a better hit rate, really. In the draft, you try to hit on as many as you can, and the more hits you have — whether it’s the first-round pick or the seventh-round pick, or anywhere in between — that’s how you build your team.”

Commanders LB Jamin Davis was arrested for reckless driving in March 2022 and documents from a Virginia court show he will have his driver’s license suspended for six months and is ordered to pay a $2,500 fine. (ESPN)

Cowboys

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media that there is a chance QB Dak Prescott would play out his current contract.

“We don’t need to [extend Prescott’s deal], but we can if everybody wants to solve it,” Jones told reporters, via Nick Harris of the team website. “You can get in and get on the same page and see if you can come to an agreement. If you can’t, what we have in place works. And so obviously, if you do it one way, you’ll be working through some of the other areas on the team differently, but you can’t really plan on that until you see when you’re there.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni talked at the combine about the rough end to the 2023 season along with how he thinks QB Jalen Hurts will respond following the team’s collapse.

“Here’s what I know about Jalen, whatever we see that he needs to work on or he sees that he needs to work on, he’s going to get better at that because he puts everything he has into it, and that’s a form of leadership too,” Sirianni said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Like Jalen sees something that he feels is a weakness of his or we feel like is a weakness of his, he’s going to dive everything that he has and pour everything that he has into it to get better from that. Like that’s leadership. That’s a form of leadership.”

Sirianni continued, “I’ll keep some of the things we all talked about, what I need to get better at, what he needs to get better at, to ourselves. But I know this, that he’ll put everything he has into getting better as a football player, being better as a quarterback so we can win more games as a team.”

Washington RT Roger Rosengarten said he met formally with the Eagles, where he started to get familiar with Sirianni and OL coach Jeff Stoutland. Rosengarten has played both tackle positions thus far in his career. (Devin Jackson)