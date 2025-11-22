NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Jameis Winston, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys opted to use Malik Davis as their No. 2 running back in Monday’s win over the Raiders instead of Jaydon Blue. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer explained that Davis’s ability on “offensive and special teams” was a primary factor in their decision.

“It’s really everything. When you get to sometimes that second and third back and we’re carrying a little heavy at some other positions, whether it’s linebacker or corner or defensive linemen, you’re a little bit short in some areas. But it’s really both phases, it’s offense and special teams,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota.

Schottenheimer added that Davis helping as a “personal protector” was another reason they moved him ahead of Blue.

“Malik has done an incredible job since he’s got back. He’s a personal protector. He’s doing a great job. I think he’s on three of the four core special teams units. He’s running well. He and Jaydon will continue to compete. But right now, when you’re looking at the two, that’s where Jaydon has to understand, until you’re the guy, which at some point hopefully he is the guy, you got to be able to impact the game in other ways. I think he understands that.”

Schottenheimer mentioned that Blue is still “learning a lot about this league.”

“Jaydon is learning a lot about this league. He’s always going to continue to compete and put his best foot forward. He doesn’t have to like the decision if it goes against him to play someone else, but he’s got to make sure he’s always prepared to go play.”

Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens recently caused some drama by missing their team’s curfew last week while having dinner and drinks at a casino. When asked about the matter, owner Jerry Jones said he wants players to conduct themselves as if it were a business trip: “Yes, I do. I don’t have any problem with partying. … But the idea is this is a business trip.” (Jon Machota)

There have been recent reports of internal frustration regarding Eagles QB Jalen Hurts following their offense putting up just 26 points over the last two weeks. When asked about the rumors, Hurts said criticism comes with being a quarterback and he’s focused on himself.

“I’m not surprised by anything. This is kind of the nature of the position,” Hurts said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “But I put my energy and my focus on trying to go out there and do my best and trying to learn, trying to build, trying to take in the things that I can to try and improve.”

Hurts is taking accountability for their offense’s lack of production.

“I guess I get a lot of attention when things are going well and when things are not going so well,” Hurts said. “I never run away from holding myself accountable, and I think that’s exactly what I’ve taken the approach of doing. I take great pride in what we do on offense. I take great pride in how we go out there and play as a team and what our flow is. I think we’ve got work to do, and that obviously starts with me. That’s always my approach. That’s always me looking internally first in everything that we do and then in due time rising above.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shot down the reports, saying he’s not falling “into the trap.”

“I don’t necessarily believe everything that’s being written. I just don’t,” Sirianni said. “I just don’t fall into the trap of believing everything you see or read.”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart was hoping to return this week, but will remain out with concussion symptoms. Veteran QB Jameis Winston said he is ready to get the start in his place.

“I just found out,” Winston said Friday, via Ed Valentine of bigblueview.com. “I just knew I had to be ready. Whatever is required for me to be ready, I’m ready for it. I prepare every single week. You’re saying the life of being a backup, this is the life of being an NFL quarterback. Staying ready so you don’t have to get ready…I believe I’m ready regardless. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m ready to do it. Regardless if he’s like, Jameis, you’re going to be number two, Jameis, you’re going to be number three, I’m ready. I’m preparing for whatever.”