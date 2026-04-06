NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Johnny Newton, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn was asked which players he expects to take a big step forward this season, and said the first one to come to mind was DT Johnny Newton, who had 5 sacks while playing only 38 percent of the team’s snaps last year.

“First one that comes to mind is defensive tackle Johnny Newton,” Quinn told Kevin Clark on This Is Football. “His first year was injuries, had a foot injury to come in, I think he’s a guy that’s about to absolutely take off. As a defensive tackle, man is he quick. Beating somebody to the spot, his ability as an interior rusher, I think he’ll be somebody you say, ‘I remember talking to Dan in March or April and this guy turned out to be a heavy hitter.’”

The Commanders are interested in hosting IPP DL Uar Bernard for a visit. (Ryan Fowler)

Cowboys

The Cowboys are interested in hosting IPP DL Uar Bernard for a visit. (Ryan Fowler)

Eagles

Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane’s latest article regarding QB Jalen Hurts included the following quote from an unnamed Eagles source: “He knows this is the last year of his guaranteed money. He knows the cat’s out on some of his baggage. You’ve got to be able to produce. You can’t be near the bottom of the league in passing two years in a row with the amount of talent that we have. It’s not acceptable. . . . And it’s everybody saying it — from [owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] on down. Everybody is on the same page.”

included the following quote from an unnamed Eagles source: “He knows this is the last year of his guaranteed money. He knows the cat’s out on some of his baggage. You’ve got to be able to produce. You can’t be near the bottom of the league in passing two years in a row with the amount of talent that we have. It’s not acceptable. . . . And it’s everybody saying it — from [owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] on down. Everybody is on the same page.” Eagles GM Howie Roseman on TE Johnny Mundt : “Getting a guy like Johnny who has experience in this kind of offense, and you can see him do some of the point of attack stuff that we’re gonna be asking our players to do. Great character, high-character guy who a bunch of our coaches knew. It’s funny, because Sean (Mannion) plays with some of these guys, so it’s like, ‘I know him as a teammate.'” (Berman)

on TE : “Getting a guy like Johnny who has experience in this kind of offense, and you can see him do some of the point of attack stuff that we’re gonna be asking our players to do. Great character, high-character guy who a bunch of our coaches knew. It’s funny, because Sean (Mannion) plays with some of these guys, so it’s like, ‘I know him as a teammate.'” (Berman) The Eagles are interested in hosting IPP DL Uar Bernard for a visit. (Ryan Fowler)