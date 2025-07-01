NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders made a headline trade to acquire OT Laremy Tunsil from the Texans this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous AFC scout who thinks Tunsil is still a “top-three tackle” in the NFL.

“He’s still a top-three tackle for me,” the scout said. “And anything you can do to protect Jayden Daniels and load up while he’s on his rookie deal is smart. They gave up a little more than I’d like but I trust AP [general manager Adam Peters] that he knows what he’s doing here.”

One NFL coordinator said Tunsil appears to lose focus at times, but thinks the tackle will be “highly motivated” coming to Washington.

“Dude’s still as good as anyone. Honestly, I think he just gets bored and loses focus sometimes but I’m guessing he will be highly motivated in Washington, and when he is he’s among the very best.”

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Kaiir Elam is excited about his opportunity in Dallas after not being a great fit in Buffalo.

“Coming in, I had high expectations for myself,” he said, via DLLS. “I’m coming in as a first round pick. That’s cool and all, but I wanted to work and I wanted to be a dominant player. Early off, not getting an opportunity and only playing when guys got hurt, that was a tough pill for me to swallow. And upstairs, they communicated that with me. They told me to stay ready and be ready for my opportunity.”

Elam said the fresh start and a second chance at life in his career was something he would never take for granted.

“When I got the call to come here I was just blessed and super grateful,” Elam said. “When [the Cowboys] told me I would have a fair chance and a clean cut chance to go out and show what I could do, that’s something that almost damn near brought tears to my eyes. I was just so happy and that’s something I would never take for granted.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts‘ agent, Nicole Lynn, said her client never inquired about the process of his contract negotiations and only wanted a contract that would be able to keep the team intact.

“Jalen is just such a selfless guy. He told me to do the deal. He didn’t want any updates until it was done, which is very rare. A lot of clients are like, “give me every update. What’s the counter?” He’s like, “I don’t want to hear anything. Just tell me when it’s done.” And he’s like, don’t screw the team. Make sure my team is around me. And so I actually remember coming back to him the day the deal was done and saying, “Hey, you’re the highest paid player in NFL history.” And his response was, “Well, I didn’t ask you to do all that?” But he was so concerned about his team. How am I gonna keep my team around? How are these guys still gonna be paid? And he wanted me to show him. How does it affect the cap? The option bonuses. It helped Jalen to have peace that, hey, don’t worry that you’re getting 51 million a year. We’ve done it this way, so it doesn’t affect the cap. The cap hit is not that large. Like, he needed to be educated on that before he would let me accept the deal, because he cared so much about his teammates,” Lynn said, via SproutEd.