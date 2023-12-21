NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders have been remarkably committed to QB Sam Howell since his spot start at the end of the 2022 season. They went through the entire offseason and summer with him on top of the depth chart and there was little sign that was being reconsidered for most of the season. But Howell’s struggles the past few weeks culminated in him being benched for veteran backup QB Jacoby Brissett against the Rams in Week 15, and all of a sudden there’s a little more doubt about Howell’s future in Washington. Still, Howell is trying to remain in the present.

“I honestly don’t really look at it much,” Howell said via Pro Football Talk. “It really doesn’t mean anything right now and I think what matters is how I play each and every week. Obviously, you can worry all year long about what’s going to happen next year, but for me, I just kind of take the approach of taking it one week at a time and really try to focus in and do everything I can on a week-to-week basis to play my best football. Just because obviously there’s a lot of questions about what’s going to happen after this year, but I feel like if I’m playing my best football at a consistent rate, then those questions won’t be there. That’s just kind of the way I look at it. I’m just going to try to keep doing what I can to play good football and put good film on tape these last three games.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said DT Johnathan Hankins will be “hard pressed” to play this week, just like last. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says a lack of execution is what cost Philadelphia the game against the Seahawks and adds turning things around after a three-game losing streak will start with him.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year, being on the same page, everyone being on the same page,” Hurts said, via NFL.com. “We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

“Everyone has their role in it. It starts with me,” Hurts continued. “We’ve got to pick ourselves out of this. … We have to make an internal change in how we attack things. How we come to work every day. It starts with the little things, how committed we are to doing what we’re doing. And it all starts with me, the quarterback. It’s a challenge I’m embracing. As challenging as these times are, I still see light at the end of the tunnel. Just a matter of believing.”

“… We just have to be better; I have to be better. Minimize the mistakes, the penalties, the mental errors. Play team football and it starts with me leading that. We’ve lost games because I can be better. That will change everything, and I accept that. You can point the finger at whatever. I didn’t do a good enough job.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Eagles G Landon Dickerson is undergoing surgery on his thumb and will miss some time. He will not be placed on injured reserve, however.

is undergoing surgery on his thumb and will miss some time. He will not be placed on injured reserve, however. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on the scrutiny directed toward the offensive play-calling: “This offense is being run the exact same how it was last year. This is my offense. The criticism unfairly goes to Brian Johnson because he’s calling the plays. The criticism should go to me. The offense has been similar throughout my three years.” (Josh Tolentino)