NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Tyrone Tracy, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn expressed his frustration for OL Nick Allegretti ‘s injury setback but is optimistic he can still make it back for Week 1. (JP Finlay)

expressed his frustration for OL ‘s injury setback but is optimistic he can still make it back for Week 1. (JP Finlay) Washington RB Rachaad White (hamstring) was hurt on the final play of the joint practice against the Dolphins, per John Keim. Quinn said he’s “certainly close” but won’t play in the second preseason game.

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio was asked by reporters during a press conference how QB Jalen Hurts has looked against the team’s defense during practices.

“Jalen’s having a good camp,” Fangio said, via Pro Football Talk. “He looks faster. Obviously, we can’t touch him during practice. There’s always that debate whether you had him or not. There’s been a few times where our guys think they had him and they really didn’t. He’s moving good and I think he’s doing a nice job with the new offense. A lot’s been made about him, all these coordinators he’s been with, but it’s basically been the same offense every year. This is different. He’s done a great job with it.”

Eagles DT Jalen Carter has also noted that Hurts is moving much faster than he has in the past.

“Oh yeah,” Carter said. “I had him coming out of a little play-action rollout and I chased him down a couple times. Honestly, he be moving. I don’t know what it is. But when I’m watching him when I’m running, it’s like a movie. Feels like I’m going slow. He be moving, man. He’s been working hard and he’s the one.”

Fangio admitted that he has concerns about DE Jonathan Greenard missing the start of the season. (Jones)

Giants

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is competing against RB Cam Skattebo in training camp for playing time this season. Tracy thinks that the two “complement each other” and they are pushing each other to improve.

“Iron sharpens iron, so he’s (Skattebo) going to push me, I’m going to push him. And, obviously, we are two different running backs, so I think we complement each other really well,” Tracy said, via GiantsWire. “So, it’s not necessarily like me against him, but best believe that I’m going to push him to be the best that he can be, and he’s going to push me to be the best that I can be each and every day. Whether it’s running the ball, passing, blocking, being a good teammate. Obviously, Skatt’s really loud. He’s loud. He’s a great leader, so that’s allowing me to be – pushing me to be a great leader as well. Each and every thing that we’re doing, I’m trying to challenge him and he’s going to challenge me. So, I think we complement each other really well.”

As for playing under new HC John Harbaugh, Tracy said the coach has always implemented a heavy running style throughout his career, and he was excited to see him come aboard.

“I really don’t think there’s a lot on our shoulders, to be honest, just because we want the ball. We want to run the ball. I think if you look at Harbaugh and where he’s been and all the running backs that he’s used really his whole career, they’ve all been successful. So, when he came here, we were all excited,” Tracy said. “You’ve got a running coach that’s coming to you, so as a running back room, we’re excited for him to be here, to be honest. Obviously, you’ve got other coaches, Coach Ro (Roman). There’s so many coaches on the coaching staff that have had either head coaching jobs or offensive coordinator jobs, so we have a lot of people around us that have a lot of knowledge that’s really given off to us. So, we were excited to really have Coach Harbaugh come. So, we don’t see it as a lot of weight on our shoulders; we see it as an opportunity. Opportunity to show ourselves, opportunity to really show the NFL who we are and what we can be.”

With new OC Matt Nagy‘s system, Tracy called it “elegant simplicity,” since it looks complicated on the outside but is actually pretty simple.

“Coach Nags and all the position coaches, they all obviously meet every day, and they all come together. His word is elegant simplicity,” Tracy said. “Everything’s supposed to be elegant. It’s supposed to look complicated to the defense, but simple to us as an offense. So, when we go out there, we’re all working on one accord. We’re all working together and making explosive plays. We want to be explosive. We want to move the ball down the field, and I think the way we’re doing that is being simple but also making the defense think a little bit.”

Giants RB Najee Harris signed a one-year, $1.22 million minimum contract with a cap hit of $1.17 million and an injury waiver. (Dan Duggan)

signed a one-year, $1.22 million minimum contract with a cap hit of $1.17 million and an injury waiver. (Dan Duggan) Per Pat Leonard, Giants first-round RG Francis Mauigoa suffered a stinger at practice on Thursday.