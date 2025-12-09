NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Wan’Dale Robinson, Nick Sirianni, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

The Eagles fell to 8-4 after an overtime loss to the Chargers in Week 14, where QB Jalen Hurts turned the ball over five times, including the game-sealing interception. Hurts admitted his performance wasn’t good enough and knows their offensive turnaround starts with him.

“I didn’t play well enough,” Hurts said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Too many turnovers. Lots of opportunities, especially when we get on the other side of the 50 [yard line] and I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”

“It starts with me and how I play, how I lead, and it’s my ability to go out there and figure it out. There’s no excuses. I know being all subjective in terms of how you look at it. Obviously, we always feel like we got a chance but we just got to come together and find ways to win and I have to find the way to win.”

Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni wasn’t looking to put all the blame on his quarterback and talked about how the coaches can do better going forward.

“Obviously, this game is the ultimate team game, so it’s never just on one person,” Sirianni said. “Now ultimately, he always has the ball in his hands, and I know he’ll wear a lot of that and own that and I got to do a better job of helping him in those scenarios. Again, it’s never just on execution, right? It’s always that we look at ourselves as coaches first. Did we help him be in position to succeed and then execute, right? So obviously, [you] never want to turn the ball over. We’ve been pretty good at that, and tonight was a little uncharacteristic of ourselves.”

Eagles

Leading up to Week 14, reports surfaced that Eagles HC Nick Sirianni spent more time with the offense after their struggles this season. Sirianni confirmed that after their loss to the Eagles, and says he will continue to do so as long as it’s an area that needs extra attention.

“I’m the head coach, so my attention goes to places that I feel like it needs to go,” Sirianni said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “This week was with the offense, and I’ll continue to go in there with those guys and grind it out through the weeds with them and continue to move forward with that.”

Giants

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson has already set a career-high in receiving yards at 828 through 13 games as he’s set to enter free agency this offseason. Robinson expressed his love for the organization and made his case for why the Giants should retain him.

“I love New York and this is the place that drafted me,” Robinson said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I feel like I have good chemistry with Jaxson [Dart] and all of my teammates that I’ve been here with and I’ve spent the last four years of my life here. So it’s a lot easier said than done just to get up and move and go somewhere else. So I would like to stay here, but at the end of the day, if it’s not the right place then we’ll see what happens.”