NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, D.J. Humphries, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2023 season and has been going through the work of rehabbing this offseason. He spoke on the rehab process and how he’s doing everything he can to win a Super Bowl.

“Still looking good, the swelling is way down, moving good past 90 degree flexion, got my extension back, we’re rolling,” Humphries said, via Justin Pugh’s podcast. “Couple more weeks, I’ll be off these damn crutches.”

“Every day I’m going to rehab I’m trying to get this Super Bowl out of this knee. Whatever I have to do every day to get this moving in the right direction.”

Washington RB Dillon Johnson has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals, according to Ryan Fowler.

Rams

Rams G Steve Avila said HC Sean McVay was highly influential in his development last season after being a second-round pick and feels he wouldn’t have progressed so effectively without McVay.

“You always hear about good coaches – Nick Saban, Bill Belichick, Sean McVay – and I know he’s a younger coach so it can be easier to relate to him, but as soon as I got here, the way he does things and the way he commands a room was encouraging for a rookie,” Avila said, via ESPN LA. “He knew we had a young team and I feel the way he navigated the season helped us develop into what we were. So he definitely made it a safe space to be better and learn. It was a learning process for all of us. I always tell people, if I was anywhere else, I don’t think I’d be as good as I am.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Jamal Adams faces an uncertain future this offseason after battling through another injury-plagued season. Seattle has a new scheme coming in under HC Mike Macdonald and could save a significant amount of cap space by cutting Adams.

“It was a rough year for him,” Seahawks GM John Schneider said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “I’m sure Jamal would tell you guys it was hard for him. He fought his tail off to get back. He was constantly trying to be out there, trying to be active and working with the coaching staff, working with the trainers, strength and conditioning guys. I would expect him to be much healthier next year.”

Schneider didn’t say one way or another what would happen with Adams, but there was a clear contrast in how he discussed QB Drew Lock, saying “hopefully” he’d be back, and how he discussed Adams.

“Is he in [Macdonald’s] plans? I mean, we’ll find out.”