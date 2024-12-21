NFC Notes: James Conner, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

In his 49ers’ mailbag, Matt Barrows of The Athletic thinks S Talanoa Hufanga and OLB Dre Greenlaw are priorities to get new contracts to be the anchors of the defense.

and OLB are priorities to get new contracts to be the anchors of the defense. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan elaborated on this thought: “Those are two of the better players I’ve been around and two of the better players on our team and two of the main reasons we’ve had the success we’ve had,” he said. “So hopefully we can do everything we can to work out keeping them here because they’re as much of examples of 49ers as anyone I can think of.” (Barrows)

elaborated on this thought: “Those are two of the better players I’ve been around and two of the better players on our team and two of the main reasons we’ve had the success we’ve had,” he said. “So hopefully we can do everything we can to work out keeping them here because they’re as much of examples of 49ers as anyone I can think of.” (Barrows) Shanahan talked about rookie WR Jacob Cowing getting more looks at the end of the season: “I want him to keep trying to earn it. I think he’s come a long way here in this last month. I know he had that setback with the (Week 12) concussion, missing that game. But no, I think he’s getting closer to earning more time out there but usually when Deebo (Samuel) is not out there in 21 personnel Ricky’s out there. When we go 11 (personnel), it depends on the play, but it’s always been (Chris) Conley or Jake for one of the three, not just one position. They’ve got to back up all three in 11.” (Barrows)

getting more looks at the end of the season: “I want him to keep trying to earn it. I think he’s come a long way here in this last month. I know he had that setback with the (Week 12) concussion, missing that game. But no, I think he’s getting closer to earning more time out there but usually when Deebo (Samuel) is not out there in 21 personnel Ricky’s out there. When we go 11 (personnel), it depends on the play, but it’s always been (Chris) Conley or Jake for one of the three, not just one position. They’ve got to back up all three in 11.” (Barrows) Finally, Barrows doesn’t think the 49ers will bring back CB Charvarius Ward or G Aaron Banks because of CB Deommodore Lenoir‘s deal and their unwillingness to spend on interior linemen.

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner moved into fifth place on the Cardinals’ all-time rushing yards list with his Week 15 performance. (Darren Urban)

Rams

SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks Vikings QB Sam Darnold could be an option for the Rams if QB Matthew Stafford retires.

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV said it’s been a great experience so far in Seattle and the in-game communication with HC Mike Macdonald has been surreal.

“Man, I wish y’all could have a day in the life of being in the headset,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “It’s fun, it’s fun. He’s always talking to me. I always say, it’s almost like he’s the first DC I’ve had that’s been in the game with us. It’s like he’s playing linebacker right next to us. He sees it through our lens, and he kind of knows what’s coming next. He’s been great at it.”

Jones has become an integral part of Seattle’s defense after being acquired from Tennessee in a mid-season trade. He’s developed a close relationship with Macdonald that has spread throughout the whole team.

“I just think we see it the same way, we feel the game the same way,” Jones said. “We feel what teams are trying to do to us—we’re not all the way right, but we seem to be right most of the time. I just think the feel that we have for the game is the same, the way we talk about the game, the love of the game, it just all works out together, and we’re able to communicate well. His communication from me to him goes out towards the whole defense.”

Macdonald said the feeling is mutual and he loves the fact that the two have such a strong line of communication.

“I love the guy,” Macdonald said. “Anytime you’re bringing someone to your team, you’re looking forward to building a relationship with them. He doesn’t mind me talking in his helmet a lot, so that’s nice—can’t control myself on that. I just love the person, love the competitor, tough as crap, loves ball. How do you not love guys like that?“